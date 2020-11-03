Nigeria’s electricity metering deficit widens by 3.25m

The smart metering deficit rocking Nigeria’s electricity sector has surged by 3.25 million in the last seven months.

Managing Director of Nigeria’s biggest meter manufacturer, Mojec International Limited, Ms. Chantelle Abudu, who revealed this in Lagos at the weekend, declared that the gap, which stood at 6.75 million as March 2020, was now 10 million.

The Federal Government has, in collabodation with four distribution companies, began the first phase of six million smart meters distribution, but Abudu told New telegraph on the sideline of the programme in Lagos that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) would carter for 60 per cent of the shortfall.

She had earlier said during a press conference in March this year that the metering gap figure shot up from the 4.5 million it was in 2015 to 6.75 million.

Noting that to close the metering gap was one of core issues rocking the electricity sector, Abudu maintained that her company alone was shouldering the responsibility of supplying about 77 per cent of the country’s smart meter need within a three- year window.

Mojec smart metering projects, she said, covered eight out of the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria, noting that the company had now expanded its operations to cater for this and to include solar power solutions to individuals and business owners.

“In 2015, the smart metering gap in Nigeria was about 4.5 million. This gap is now 6.75 million as at today,” she said in March.

“We knew CAPMi scheme could not close the metering gap and this led to the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme,” she added.

Expressing optimism that the new scheme would provide tremendous help to bridge tre metering gap, Abudu said at the weekend that “the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a laudable programme which we must all thank the Federal government for.

“Asides that the programme is designed to supply the much-needes smart meters to Nigerians, it helps to create hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerian youths.

“At Mojec International, a lot of our children who just graduated as engineers from universities are being engaged productively and this has a multiplier effect on the country’s economy.”

To help in closing this wide metering gap, Abudu said her firm secured supply contracts with eight DisCos – AEDC, EKEDC, Ikeja Electric, IBEDC, BEDC, JEDC, EEDC and PHEDC – to supply and connect products for their customers.

It would be recalled that the government, following the handover of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) assets to new investors, has being working hard to bridge the metering gaps.

While programmes like CAPMI and Meter Asset Providers (MAP) were introduced, the gap, it appeared, has not been bridged and this, according to government, informed the decision to begin the NMMP, which was flagged off at Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Ikeja Electric; Kano Electricity Distribution and Kaduna on Friday, October 30, 2020.

