Nigeria’s Emergency Coordination Centre hosts ‘Girl Child Now’ Conference

Nigeria’s Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC), led by Dr Ayoade Alakija, recently hosted a “Girl Child: Nurturing Our Women, Nigeria’s Own Wealth”, in Abuja. According to a press release, the summit brought together prominent figures from across health, education and development, from Nigeria, the region and international partners.

The statement said that the summit agreed terminology for the basis of a new social contract to create an enabling environment for girls and women so they can thrive not just survive, adding that there was strong support for a new social contract from Dr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed, Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning and Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development.

The social contract includes articles on education and learning environment; health and sanitation; safety and security; cultural values; financing education and implementing the social contract. Keynote speakers at the Summit including, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education. Forming the heart of the Summit, were the voices of girls and women from states across Nigeria, from the north, south, east and west. Summit delegates heard the heartbreaking plight of girls and women, their challenges and fears and also hopes and dreams. They voiced what they hope leaders of Nigeria, with support from international and multilateral partners can do to enable Nigeria’s girls and women to thrive not just survive. Delegates were left with their resounding message, “Do not let us down.” Delegates heard from donor country representatives including the UK, USA, Germany and Denmark.

They also heard from multilateral representatives, including critically, the IMF who shared startling statistics on the economic impact of addressing violence against women and ending child marriage. Across various panel’s which included representatives from the US CDC, IMF, World Bank, UNFPA, UNICEF, there was consensus agreement on the importance of girls education and an enabling environment to reach health and development goals and contribute to the future of the country.

 

