Nigeria’s equities market records 5% loss year to date

…as turnover records N46bn in May

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited recorded a five percent loss year to date as at May, 2021. Month to date, the ASI lost 3.96 percent while the quarter to date loss stood at 2.02 percent. Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited said the stream of losses may not end so soon as they perceive more turbulent times in the market. “Consequently, we see more of a “choppy theme” as cautious trading dominates the market.” The experts however advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings. Meanwhile, Investors exchanged about N46.5billion for 4.34billion units of shares in the equities segment of the market in May. In the Bonds market, about N310million hands while N4. 0million was splashed on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The Financial Services Industry, Industrial Goods Industry and Consumer Goods and the Conglomerate are major drives of turnover in the market in May. Financial Services however took the lead with the shares of Zenith Bank, Access Bank and FBN Holdings among others emerging the most traded stocks in period.

Weekly Performance Summary

Breakdown of performance of the market in May showed that a total turnover of 1.419billion shares worth N15.918billion in 18,459 deals was traded in first week of May in contrast to a total of 1.441 billion shares valued at N10.883 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 19,614 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.069billion shares valued at N9.531billion traded in 10,907deals; thus contributing 75.34 percent and 59.88 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 60.762million shares worth N2.005billion in 1,070deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 57.023million shares worth N1.029billion in 2,831deals.Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 609.988million shares worth N6.593billion in 4,870 deals, contributing 43.0 percent and 41.4 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.60 percent and 1.99 percent to close the week at 39,198.75 and N20.431trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE-AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which appreciated by 0.62%, 0.35%, 1.12%, 1.66 percent, 0.62 percent and 5.98 Percent respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. It was a brief trading week in the second week ended May 14 as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May 2021 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Meanwhile, a total turnover of 840.334 million shares worth N9.561billion in 13,239deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.419 billion shares valued at N15.918 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) again led the activity chart with 541.015million shares valued at N5.493billion traded in 7,824deals; thus contributing 64.38 percent and 57.45 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 90.382million shares worth N571.642million in 500deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 84.792million shares worth N512.775million in 551deals.Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Etranzact International Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 284.924million shares worth N3. 470billion in 2,533deals, contributing 33.91 percent and 36.29 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total turnover of 1.048billion shares worth N11.543billion in 17,233deals were traded in the third week ended May 21, by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 840.334million shares valued at N9.561billion that exchanged hands in the second week.

As usual the Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 674.741million shares valued at N5.589billion traded in 9,405 deals; thus contributing 64.41 percent and 48.42 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 94.524million shares worth N630.366million in 828deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 87.137million shares worth N630. 903million in 539deals.Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 248.273million shares worth N3.288billion in2, 988deals, contributing 23.70 percent and 28.49 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total turnover of 1.037 billion shares worth N9.471 billion in 17,577 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.048 billion shares valued at N11.543 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,233deals.The- Financial Services Industry (measured by volume)led the activity chart with 687.623million shares valued at N5.659 billion traded in 9,506deals; thus contributing 66.29 percent and 59.75 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 106.138million shares worth N545.020million in 1,146 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 84.310million shares worth N350. 698million in 604 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 229.453million shares worth N4.281 billion in3, 634deals, contributing 22.12 percent and 45.20 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.18 percent to close the month at 38,256.95 and N19.940trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 0.96 percent, 0.16 percent, 1.01 percent and 0.85 percent respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Corporate actions

The FG listed two FGN Savings Bonds worth N700.52billion issued in May 2001. They will mature in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Two private companies, CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc and Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc listed their Bonds in the market. Cardinal Stone Financing SPV Plc listed its N5 Billion Series 1, 5 years 7% Fixed Rate Bonds due 2025 under the Cardinal Stone Financing SPV Plc’s N10 Billion Debt Issuance Programme were on Thursday, 20 May 2021 Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc also listed its N3,000,000,000, 13% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Bonds Due 2026 under the Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc’s N20,000,000,000 Bond Issuance Program was in the month. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc declared an interim dividend of 2.5 cent to be paid on June 6 while Airtel Africa Plc will pay a full year dividend of 2.5 cent on July 23. C&I Leasing Plc will also pay

Like this: Like Loading...