Nigeria’s Eurobond debts rise by $5.25bn in six months

Nigeria’s Eurobond debts increased by $5.25billion between September 2021 and March this year, to hit $15.92billion, findings by New Telegraph show.

The country’s Eurobond debts stock, which stood at $10.67billion as at June 30, 2021, according to the Budget Office of the Federation’s, “2021 second quarter and half year Budget Implementation Report,” rose to $14.67billion after Nigeria raised $4billion through Eurobonds on September 22, 2021.

 

On March 17, the nation became the first African country to access the International Capital Market (ICM) for debt issuance in 2022 when it raised a $1.25billion seven-year Eurobond.

 

This means that Nigeria’s Eurobonds debts increase  EXPORTby $5.25billion in the last six months.

Analysts note that prior to the $4billion it raised through Eurobonds in September last  Operayear, Nigeria’s last outing at the international capital market was in 2018, when it floated a $2.5 billion aggregate Eurobonds under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) indicates Nigeria’s Eurobondsdebtstock, which stood at$1.50billionattheend of 2015 and 2016, increased to $6billion and $10.87billion at the end of 2017 and 2018 respectively.

 

However, in the wake of theeconomiccrisistriggered by Covid-19 in 2020, the country’sfiscalauthoritiesstepped up borrowings to finance critical projects.

 

For instance, in a statement it issued in September last year, the DMO said that the $4billion the country raised through Eurobonds, would in addition to providing funding to part-finance the deficit in the 2021 Appropriation Act, also bring about an inflow of foreign exchange, leading to an increase in external reserves to help support the naira exchange rate as well as Nigeria’s sovereign rating. It further explained that when Nigeria raises funds externally through Eurobonds, the country frees up space in the domestic market for private sector and sub-national borrowers.

 

As the DMO put it, “in effect, it helps the sovereign not to crowdout otherborrowers in the domestic market.

 

The issuance of Eurobonds byNigeria has opened up opportunities for Nigeria’s corporate sector, notably banks, toissue Eurobonds to raise capital in the ICM.” Similarly, in a statement it issued on the $1.25billion seven-year Eurobond that the country raised last month, the DMO said the proceeds of the Eurobond would be used tofinancecriticalcapitalprojects in the budget to bridge theinfrastructuredeficit, addingthatit( Eurobond)“would contributedirectlyandinfull to the level of Nigeria’s external reserves.”

Also, commenting on the subject at a media briefing in Abuja on March 18, the Director-General (D-G) of the DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, noted that borrowing is not peculiar to Nigeria as governments, the world over, borrow to build their economies.

 

According to her, capital projects such as roads and other infrastructure that the government builds through borrowing help create jobs and is enjoyed by citizens while the government pays off the debts over time.

 

However, analysts point out that the fresh $1.25billion Eurobondborrowingwillfurther push up Nigeria’s total publicdebtstock, whichstood at N39.556 trillion as of December 2021, at a time when the countryisgrapplingwith serious revenue challenges.

 

New Telegraph recently reported that Nigeria’s total external debt rose from $25.27billion as of December 31, 2018, to $38.39billion at the end of December last year. This indicates that the nation’s external debt increased by 51.90 per cent ($13.12billion) in the last three years.

 

This also means that Nigeria’s current Eurobonds debt stock of $15.92billion accounts for 41.5 per cent of the country’s total external debt of $38.39billion(as of December 31, 2021).

 

At the meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) inJanuary, amember of the committee, Professor Mike Obadan, expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising external debt.

 

