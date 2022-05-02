Business

‘Nigeria’s export proceeds to remain low despite higher oil prices’

Citing what they described as the country’s “lingering suboptimal production” of crude oil, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said they expect Nigeria’s export proceeds to remain low this month despite higher oil prices occasioned by the Ukraine war.

 

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, said that operational  challenges such as pipeline vandalism and oil theft would continue to hinder efforts toward boosting the production of crude oil, the commodity that accounts for the bulk of the nation’s export earnings.

 

According to the analysts, the expected low export proceeds will negatively affect Federal Government’s revenue this month as well as the country’s external reserve position.

 

The analysts stated: “Oil prices are expected to continue its upward trend in the near term as the Russian invasion of Ukraine persists. However, if weak demand from China persists owing to the re-imposition of lockdown as COVID-19 cases surges, we could see the rise in oil price slow.

 

“All the above notwithstand  ing, we do not expect Nigeria to benefit significantly from higher oil price owing to lingering sub-optimal production. Pipeline vandalism, oil theft and operational challenges continue to dampen efforts toward ramping up oil production.

 

This implies that oil revenue and export proceeds are expected to remain low which will negatively impact the external reserve position and government revenue.” They further stated that inflation is expected to continue its upward trend (likely to be above 16 per cent in April).

 

This is mostly due to the lingering impact of cost pressures as higher energy cost persists. This will continue to have a knock-on effect on transport fares, operation costs, and domestic prices.”

 

However, in its Q4’21 economic report released last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that nonoil export earnings through deposit money banks (DMBs) rose by 5.0 per cent to $1.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1.49 billion in the preceding quarter.

 

The apex bank attributed the rise in non-oil export earnings during the period to, “increased export, particularly agricultural produce.” CBN also noted in the report that non-oil export accounted for 12.2 per cent of the country’s total $12.82 billion export earnings during the period

 

