Nigeria’s external debt rises by $13.12bn in 3 years

MPC member frets over Nigeria’s rising external debt

Nigeria’s total external debt rose by $13.12 billion between December 2018 and December 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), the country’s total external debt as of December 31, 2018, stood at $25.27 billion.

However, statistics released by the DMO last Thursday indicate that as of December 31, 2021, the external debt stock had risen to $38.39 billion. This means that the nation’s external debt increased by 51.90 per cent ($13.12billion) in the last three years.

An analysis of the DMO data shows that there was a significant increase in Nigeria’s external debt portfolio in the last three years compared with the previous three years.

For instance, while the external debt stock stood at $18.91 billion in 2017, having risen from $10.72 billion and $11.41 billion in 2015 and 2016 respectively, it surged to $25.27 billion in 2018 and further rose to $27.68 billion and $33.35 billion in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The DMO statistics indicate that between December 31, 2020 and December 31 2021, the external debt increased by $5.04 billion (15.12 per cent).

According to the DMO, the country’s total public debt portfolio of N39.56 trillion as of December 31, 2021, was made up of N23.7 trillion domestic debt (69.92 per cent), compared to N15.855 trillion (40.08 per cent) external debt.

The DMO further states that the Federal Government’s portion of the public debt, as at the end of last year, was N33.228 trillion, with domestic debt accounting for N19.243 trillion and external N13.885 trillion.

On the other hand, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory owed a total of N6.428 trillion, with domestic and external debt accounting for N4.46 trillion and N1.97 trillion respectively.

Commenting on the significant rise in the country’s public debt stock, the Director-General, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, at a press briefing last Thursday, attributed the development to new borrowings by both the Federal Government and states, including the FCT in the 2021 fiscal year, to finance projects.

She said: “For the Federal Government, it would be recalled that the 2021 Appropriation and Supplementary Acts included total new borrowings of N5.48 trillion to part-finance the deficits.

Borrowing for this purpose and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral creditors, account for a significant portion of the increase in the debt stock. “The new borrowings were raised from diverse sources, primarily through the issuances of the Eurobonds, Sovereign Sukuk and FGN Bonds.

These capital raisings were utilized to finance capital projects and support economic recovery”. The DMO DG noted that with Nigeria’s total public debt stock to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as at December 31, 2021, standing at 22.47per cent, the country’s Debt-to-GDP ratio still remained within the Federal Government’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent.

“This ratio is prudent when compared to the 55 per cent limit advised by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for countries in Nigeria’s peer group, as well as the ECOWAS Convergence Ratio of 70 per cent,” she said.

Oniha also addressed concerns about the country’s rising debt stock, especially its high Debt-to-Revenue Ratio, noting that borrowing is essential to finance the Federal Government’s budget deficits and specific infrastructure projects required to boost economic growth.

New Telegraph reports that a few hours after the press briefing, the DMO announced that Nigeria had raised $ 1.25 billion seven-year Eurobond on Thursday, thus emerging the first Africa country this year to access the international capital market.

At the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in January, a member of the committee, Professor Mike Obadan, expressed worry over Nigeria’s rising external debt.

He stated: “Public debt has surged to over N38.0 trillion. What appears also worrisome now is the composition, which shows external debt as growing more than the target of 40.0 per cent of total debt stock in relation to domestic debt of 60.0 per cent.

“The latest data show the ratio as 46: 54 per cent for external debt and domestic debt, respectively.

This trend needs to be checked in view of the foreign exchange implications of external debt servicing.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in January advised emerging economies such as Nigeria to prepare for the United States’ interest rate hikes, warning that a faster than expected Federal Reserve hike could rattle financial markets, trigger capital outflows and currency depreciation in the countries.

The Fund stated: “Faster Fed rate increases in response could rattle financial markets and tighten financial conditions globally. These developments could come with a slowing of US demand and trade and may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets.

“The impact of Fed tightening in a scenario like that could be more severe for vulnerable countries. In recent months, emerging markets with high public and private debt, foreign exchange exposures, and lower current-account balances saw already larger movements of their currencies relative to the US dollar.”

