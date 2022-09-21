‘Nigeria’s external reserves can support FX market in short term’

Although naira’s weakness persists across the various foreign exchange market windows, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) still has adequate dollar buffers, in the short term, to support the country’s forex market, analysts at Fidelity Pension Managers have said.

The analyst, who stated this in a report released last Friday, however, citing low foreign inflows, called for naira/dollar rate “to be adjusted to reflect market realities (fair value),” noting that “flexibility in the exchange rate would be significant in attracting foreign inflows back to the market.”

As the analysts put it: “At the concluding week, Nigeria’s green back reserve recorded another decline, falling by USD228.63 million w/w to USD38.69 billion (15 September). “Across the FX windows,

naira was flat at N436.25/USD at the I&E window (IEW), but depreciated by 0.1 per cent to N709.00/USD at the parallel market. “At the I&E window, total turnover (as of 14 September) increased by 5.4 per cent WTD to USD367.63 million, with trades consummated within the N414.00 – 452.17/USD band.

In the Forwards market, the rate was flat at the one-month (N435.85/USD) contract but appreciated at the three-month (+0.1 per cent to N440.08/USD) and one-year (+0.1 per cent to N475.74/USD) contracts. The rate depreciated at the sixmonth (-0.1 per cent to N452.42/ USD) contract.

“In the short term, we believe CBN has enough reserves to support the FX market. However, we highlight that foreign inflows are vital for a sustained FX liquidity over the mid to long term.

Given the weak accretion to the greenback reserves due to the following factors: (1) high imported PMS cost (2) low production level of crude oil due to theft; FPI’s which have historically supported supply levels in the I&E window will be needed to sustain FX liquidity levels in the mid to long term. “Hence the need for rates (N/USD) to be adjusted to reflect market realities (fair value) and flexibility in the exchange rate would be significant in attracting foreign inflows back to the market.”

New Telegraph reports that CBN’s interventions in the forex market resulted in the external reserves shedding $203.9 million in August, despite high crude prices occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to data on the apex bank’s website, the reserves fell to $39.015 billion as of August 30, 2022 from $39.219 billion at the end of July. The reserves stood at $40.520 billion as of December 31, 2021.

