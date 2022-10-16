Nigeria’s failure to complete Adamawa Dam liable for flood disaster, says Obidigwe

Thousands of Nigerians have been marooned in recent times by flood, culminating in over a hundred deaths. Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Environment and member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on the origin of the perennial flooding in Nigeria and how government has bungled effective flood control measures

Flood disaster is a yearly occurrence in Nigeria, and even now, many communities and roads have either been wiped off or been rendered impassable, just as lives have been lost. How did we get here?

Essentially what happens every year is a natural thing and we know that we have come to accept it that way. But the truth must be told about this flood because it wouldn’t have been happening that way. From 1977 to 1982 the Cameroonian government approached the then Nigerian government for the construction of a dam to control the perennial flooding from Cameroon to Nigeria, but we gathered that the then government in our country chose to construct its own dam with the view to checking the flood when Cameroon releases water from its own dam.

The Nigerian dam was the Dasin Hausa Dam, somewhere in the present Adamawa State while Cameroon completed their own dam project known as Lagdo Dam constructed in conjunction with a Chinese company. The company was Chinese International Water and Electricity Corp International Power Company AES runs the hydroelectric dam which was also producing electricity for the country. But we couldn’t complete our own project which had reached an advanced stage.

The other two dams in Nigeria which are Kainji and Jebba dams cannot really contain the flow of water hence the need for the uncompleted Dan at Adamawa State. So when Cameroon releases water from its dam it flows down to Nigeria, but due to the non-completion of the Adamawa dam we cannot control the perennial flood so we have been having this problem.

Again the dam if completed it would have held the velocity of the flood before it continues down to Bayelsa State and with that we wouldn’t have been having this level of flood disaster in our country. What more the Mega Wax of electricity power the dam will generate would be higher than the Mega Wax of electricity that the dam in Cameroon generates for their country.

Come to think of it, the abandoned dam project was designed to be twice the size and capacity of the dam in Cameroon. So you see this problem would have been avoidable before now and at the moment we don’t know the state of that uncompleted dam project.

But has there been any effort by the National Assembly to look into the abandoned project?

Well we have not looked into that and yet and there is a Committee that handles issues like that and again it beholds on the federal government to look into that and kick start the process. But in my own view we need another dam in Nigeria to control the flood because it happens every year. Our country should begin to think of constructing at least two or three dams which would ultimately check flooding in Nigeria and it has this advantage of using it to generate more power for our country. Let us have one in Adamawa State and somewhere within the South-East or South-South and we can take it from there.

Anambra State is one of the worst hit by the flood and it has large rivers don’t you think it is also contributory to the problem?

It is not only Anambra State because other states have rivers. However there is a way out. I had at the floor of the National Assembly moved a motion for the dredging of Omambala River, the largest river in the state.

In that motion I explained that if we dredge that river , it would reduce the volume of water that comes from up North and it would also be used as irrigation for dry season farming and has multiplayer effects on food production. Earlier this year I took about fifty farmers to Egypt to under-study dry season farming which lasted for about a month and had it being that this irrigation was in place they would have done something to handle the issue of agricultural waste caused by the flooding.

Also our sister states like Kogi have rivers that can be dredged to also get this type of advantage and it is my belief that the Federal Government would look in that direction. If we have special irrigation projects this high volume of flooding would be reduced drastically and we shall always enjoy bountiful agricultural harvest in Anambra State and other states along the waterways.

Government has often been accused of not taking proactive measures before the flooding. How true is that?

Answer;

Well I am a member of the National Assembly and there is a limit to what we can do in that area. We have the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and it is their duty to take proactive measures before the flood.

We cannot blame the agency because I know that they are doing the best they can at the moment but the issue here is how prepared is the government to ensure effective proactive measures?

For instance, each year, we convert local government headquarters, schools, hospitals and church compounds to Internally Displaced Persons’ camps. But no effort has been made to have permanent and standard IDP camps in the states. We need those camps knowing too well that there must be floods each year.

These camps when completed would house well equipped clinics with medical personnel posted to those camps with all the medical facilities that may be required. Because most of the people affected by flood are villagers who are farmers and petty traders, there should be areas mapped out for commercial activities so that while in the camp they can still be doing small business to sustain themselves as the flood lasts.

School children can also be factored in by putting up halls that would serve as classrooms because once the flood comes children are out of school and you know that it would always disrupt the academic calendar for teaching and learning.

Another proactive measure here is to try to relocate those that inhabit along the water ways to somewhere better which has to do with what is called Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

This action plan has to do with locating large hectares of land with those basic amenities for the people you are resetting and also provide for them means of livelihood. Yes we have fishermen and farmers that can still do their routine activities and later retire to their homes where they have been resettled and when the flood comes they will not be caught napping.

The metrology department of the Federal Government should embark on aggressive sensitization of the people in schools, town union meetings, churches and so on so that they must be prepared. If it means a kind of legislation to achieve this let it be done but there should be efforts to cushion the effects of the resettlement so that it would not run counterproductive in the end. We know that it is difficult for someone to abandon his or her ancestral home where his late father or grandmother was buried to go to another place to settle but we have no choice in view of the losses that we encore such as human lives and the collapse of buildings during the flood .

As it stands now, what is the fate of those displaced by the flood?

Anambra has 27 Internally Displaced Persons camps and some of them have even been submerged by the flood and those there have been relocated. I know that the Anambra State government is doing a lot about the victims and for me that represents the two local government areas of Anambra West and Anambra East, I have visited almost all the camps with food items and medical interventions .

It is sad to see nursing mothers and little children exposed to all manner of health hazards and one wonders how they are managing and that gave impetus to go beyond my own federal constituency. You know that injury to one is injury to all because we are all flood victims and the flood knows no bounce or where you come from.

So far if we begin to quantify the cost of what I have done so far it is within the neighborhood of N6 million to N7 million and it is still not enough because the flood is still coming.

We provided beddings , dresses, food items, cooking utensils and all that as well as portable drinking water because they don’t have water and we call on public spirited individuals and corporate bodies to come and help our people because the government cannot do it alone. I have written to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to expedite action in that regard and respond as much as they can.

While we lament over the flood, what happens after the flood?

That is yet another challenge that we are going to face. When the victims return we are putting up a process of getting them to settle down as quickly as possible. When we are through with that process we shall make it public and I can assure you that the effects of the flood will not be much after we have successfully rehabilitated them.

But we need to learn some lessons from the flood disaster by taking actions beforehand and educating them properly. As I have always done, provisions have been made to supply the farmers with seedlings for next year’s planting season and I have approached the Bank of Agriculture to fashion out ways of helping our farmers so that they can recover their losses from the flood.

You know that some of them had obtained loans from the banks for business and we shall discuss with the affected banks on how to handle the challenges because what happened is an act of nature which no one has a remedy to.

Where is the National Assembly in all these problems of flooding?

Well, it is not just a National Assembly thing but something that has to do with the collective contributions of our people as well as the executive arm of government. You may talk about legislation, stopping people from residing at the banks of the river as well as locating markets close to the water ways but the problem here is enforcement. You cannot make law that you cannot enforce and the only way to enforce these laws is to provide alternatives to where they are staying.

When that is done, you can enforce the law and ensure that it is obeyed and the Federal Government should also come in as a key team player in this area. Also there are multinational corporations that can help under the Social Corporate Responsibility in terms of rehabilitation and assisting the villagers in one way or the other.

One can also look at the collaboration among members of the National Assembly from the river line parts of the country. We can factor in a kind of Constituency Projects of the members which would be captured in the appropriation bill specifically for natural disasters in the country.

You may call it the Environmental Hazard Appropriation Bill for the 13 states that are affected by flood and that would go a long way to help in that regard.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...