Nigeria’s fetiliser import drops to N125.1bn

Following the restriction on importation of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) in order to encourage local blending plants to grow, fertiliser imports to Nigeria from Morocco and Russia has dropped by 16.3 per cent from N250.15 million to 208.06 million in one year.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, in December 2018, added fertiliser to the list of items classified as not valid for foreign exchange as the country spent $500 million on the farm input yearly.

According to the International Trade Statistics (ITS), Nigeria imported $129.77 million fertiliser from Morocco in 2020, but the imports dropped to $107.7 million in 2021. Also, Russia Federation exported $84 million worth of the input in 2020, but it fell to $41.6 million in 2021.

But, China’s exports of the input to the country, which was $17 million in 2020 rose to $57.02 million in 2021. Notwithstanding, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that 108,500 tonnes of bulk urea and ammonium nitrate are being expected in the country in August at Port and Cargo terminal, Tincan Island Port; Indorama terminal, Rivers Port and Dangote quay, Lagos Port. At Indorama terminal, MV Great Venture is being expected with 42,000 tonnes of bulk urea, while Curia, laden with 33,000 tonnes and Tamarack, with 30,000 tonnes, are expected to berth at Dangote Quays

The data also revealed that a total of 3,500 bags of ammonium nitrate would be offloaded from Unisun at Port and Cargo terminal. Nigeria has saved N104.3 billion ($285.9 million) from importation of fertiliser in the last one year.

Meanwhile, because of the high cost of importation, farmers have embarked on using manure obtained from animal dung and waste for their crops. Farmers in Kano State also practised mixed cropping where they planted sorghum with groundnut, beans or soyabean, to enhance fertility of the soil for more crop productivity.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the country imported $214.10 million worth of the input instead of the annual imports of $500 million, leading to 57.2 per cent drop in one year. It was learn that the country imported N132.4 billion ($362.82 million) fertiliser from Morocco between 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the country took delivery of $214.10 million fertiliser and $148.72 in 2018, leading to a drop of 30.53 per cent as Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertilisers have already invested $4.5 billion to improve and boost the country’s fertiliser industry.

It was gathered that Dangote is expected to boost production by 2.8 million tonnes, while Indorama is anticipated to produce1.4 million tonnes. In 2017, the country imported 957,000 metric tonnes of the products through the ENL Consortium terminal at Lagos Port and JosepDam terminal in Tincan Island Port.

Before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removed fertiliser from the list of items classified as not valid for foreign exchange, last year, NPA’s shipping data revealed that both Lagos and Tincan ports took delivery of 254,157 metric tonnes of the input from eight vessels between February and April 2017.

The input was ferried to the seaports by Orient Tiger laden with 19,892 tonnes; SFL Humber, 37,800 tonnes; Nord Mumba, 3,570 tonnes; Desert Calm, 46,200 tonnes; Team Tango, 13, 199 tonnes; Silver Lake, 25,000 tonnes; Skala Wolid, 31,246tonnes; Atlantic Tramp, 36,250tonnes and Ionian Eagle, 41,000 tonnes.

Also, between May and June, 2017, some 343,657 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) arrived Lagos and Tincan Island ports, while 359,006 tonnes of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK ) were imported into the country between July and November, 2017, as government promised that one million tonnes of NPK and MOP fertiliser would be exported into the country in five batches of 200,000 metric tonnes before the end of 2017 in order to find solution to food shortage.

