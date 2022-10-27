News

Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem needs hyper connectivity, says Dambatta

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Dambatta, has said that hyper connectivity is the backbone of financial technology (Fintech). He said there is need to grow interconnectedness of people, organisations, and machines that results from the internet, mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) for the subsector to thrive.
Dambatta said this at the ongoing Nigeria Fintech Week, 2022 holding in Lagos. According to him, The shift to digital is the next normal, as financial services and payments are now powered by mobile phones, providing access to new data, embracing technological innovations, and changing mindsets of users. Represented by Director, Digital Economy, NCC, Augustine Nwaulune, the NCC boss said it is crucial for motivating enterprises to invest in ICT Infrastructure and Services and for fostering a creative business climate.

 

Our Reporters

