‘Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem now worth N9bn’

With the passage of the national startup Act in October 2022, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Piggy Vest, Ms. Odunayo Eweniyi, has disclosed that Nigeria’s fintech (digital) ecosystem is now worth about N9 billion in investment. Specifically, out of the N9 billion, Nigerian fintech firms were able to raised N2 billion in capital funding to strengthen the country’s startup industry to its present state. Eweniyi disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that there was need for the country to take advantage of the fintech Act, because it essentially has the potential to address the four key areas of regulation, capital, talent, and infrastructure.

According to her, in 2018, digitally transformed enterprises globally accounted for $13.5 trillion in nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and this is forecasted to grow to over $50 trillion in the next couple of years. However, the Piggy Vest boss alluded to the fact that Nigeria’s share was less than 0.5 per cent. While speaking on how technology has facilitated implementation of economic goals and what more needed to be done from an advocacy point of view to improve technology across various sectors in Nigeria, Eweniyi said: “Sure. First of all, we need to update our mission statement. After the pandemic, there is no way ending extreme poverty by 2030.

“But to speak specifically on your question, what role does technology play as I mentioned earlier to you, two things; scale and force multiplier. So as we think through poverty, what are the areas that we can achieve as much skill as possible? “Where we need to focus is the one on job creation, so with all the presentations have been made here, my ears perked to how many jobs are being created in the fintech industry?” She added: “So one of the things we did is look at the Nigeria tech sector, the ICT sector to say what are the obstacles to creating jobs through ICT because it has passed and thankfully, I was going to start with a startup act. “Just to give you a wholesome, magical background, when the National Health Act was passed. It took 10 years to get it funded enough. So I hope it doesn’t take us 10 years to fund the Lagos State startup Act, because a lot of companies are relying on it.” She said: “The second is power generation because low power supply being received by tech industry players are really hampering their operations.

“Yes, it’s not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy. So whether we decide to go the way of renewables, we improve our grid, whatever that’s the case, we’re seeing that singular issue is impacting our entrepreneurs. “The third is access to capital. So I’m really excited to be here talking about innovation fund. And we can talk about access to capital so we’re bless in the face, but I want to highlight one thing, we find out that a lot of capital in this country is foreign. “But, to give you a sense of FDI into Nigeria in 2019 was about $8 billion remittances and the second time was $25 billion. “So, if we can key into the FDIs on what the diaspora people have done to come into Nigeria, we could truly improved funding of the country’s fintech sector.” On the state of Nigeria’s broadband connectivity status, she said: “The last point I will make is on broadband connectivity. “We cannot talk about digital without broadband. So again, to put it in the right picture. I think we have about 120,000 kilometers of potential for broadband, but Nigeria is using about 38,000. Lagos says they added 3,000 more so let’s just call that 41,000- 42,000. “So it can’t just be Lagos alone. It can’t just be Abuja. I mean, the fact that we’re having all this here in Lagos which I know is the centre of excellence, I appreciate that. “But we do need some national coverage in the way Nigeria’s tech sector is building broadband across the 36 states nationwide. And for us to actually have scale up in broadband penetration, we need to have better broadband coverage and I know the Federal Government has a broadband plan for 2023. “So, it is something we have to pay attention to really catalyse change in the fintech sector in Nigeria.”

