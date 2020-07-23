Nigeria’s first national hockey captain, Aligbe, dies at 66

Nigeria’s first female national hockey captain, Deaconess Agnes Ozili Aligbe (nee Ukwadia) is dead. She died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State, after a brief illness. She was aged 66. Mrs. Aligbe led the Nigerian team to the hockey championship in Germany in 1975 and India in 1976 respectively as a student of St. Martins De Pores, Onicha Olona, old Bendel State, now Olomina Girls’ Grammar School, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Her outstanding performance in academics and sports attracted state government attention and she was awarded a scholarship to further her education in Physical and Health Education at the prestigious College of Physical Education, Afuze, Bendel State, now Edo State and graduated in September 1976. Upon graduation, she became a sports coach. She was going from school to school to coach students. She subsequently enlisted into Bendel State Sports Council where she represented the state in several track and field events and won many medals.

