Nigeria’s first Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi, dies at 99

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Theophilus Ogunlesi has died at age of 99.
Ogunlesi, an Emeritus Professor, who hailed from Sagamu area of Ogun State, died on late Thursday.
Governor Dapo Abiodun has mourned the passing of the medical genius, describing his death as painful.
Abiodun in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that Professor Ogunlesi passed away when his vast experience in the field of Medicine was needed most, especially in the face of challenges militating against human health.
While saying the late Emeritus Professor would be sorely missed in the state, Nigeria and the world at large, the governor said Ogun has indeed lost one of the finest medical experts the world would ever know.
Abiodun added that the contributions of Professor Ogunlesi in the field of medicine would forever remain indelible and continue to benefit humankind.

 

