Nigeria’s flag designer, Akinkunmi, unveils world largest flag in Ibadan

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The designer of Nigeria’s flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, has unveiled the world’s largest flag in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event, which was held at the Polo Ground, Jericho, Ibadan within the week, was attended by eminent Nigerians.

Among them were: the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, a renowned Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, Pa Akinkunmi’s family, close friends, and media representatives, among others.

The flag, according to the organiser of the event, Mr. Babajide Ogunsanwo, has broken the Guinness World record as he said: “It covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters. It has a length of 75.3 meters and a width of 43.5 meters.”

Ogunsanwo stated that: “Prior to the unveiling, the Guinness World record for the largest flag to be flown was held by the United Arab Emirate. It covered an area of 2,448.6 square meters. The process to certify this achievement has begun and should be concluded before the flag is hoisted in Ibadan later this year.”

The 85-year-old Akinkunmi used the occasion to give special recognition to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for surprising and honouring him on the occasion, saying: “I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing.”

Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, who was born on May 10, 1936, told journalists that he designed Nigeria’s national flag 60 years ago when he was studying Electrical Engineering at Norwood Technical College in London.

According to him, he saw a newspaper advert, calling on people to enter a competition to design the Nigerian flag, adding that he mailed his submission to Lagos in 1959 and in October of the following year, he received a letter inviting him to the London Office of the Commissioner for Nigeria in the United Kingdom, where he was told that his green and white design had been selected, and that he had won 100 pounds.

The flag was raised at the Independence Day of Nigeria on October 1, 1960 for the first time.

