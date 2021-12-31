Sports

Nigeria’s foes, Guinea Bissau, name squad

Guinea-Bissau boss Baciro Cande has named a 24-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, with half of his selection based in Portugal. Porto defender Nanu, Stade de Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama and Alfa Semedo of Vitoria Guimaraes are all included. Alloa Athletic defender Fernandy Mendy and Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara are the only two British-based players in the squad.

 

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Mendes and forwards Piqueti and Fredric Mendy are in line to feature for the Djurtus at a third successive Nations Cup, Guinea-Bissau have been drawn in Group D alongside seven- time winners Egypt, three-time champions Nigeria and Sudan, who lifted the trophy in 1970. Cande is looking to lead the west African nation past the group stage for the first time.

 

The tournament, in Cameroon, kicks off on January 9, with Guinea-Bissau facing Sudan in their first game two days later.

 

