Nigeria’s foes Sudan arrives Cameroon

The Falcons of Jediane became the second country after Ethiopia to arrive at the venue of the 33rd edition of the African football showpiece. Burhan Tia’s men landed in Yaounde’s Nsimalen International Airport on Tuesday evening ahead of their Group D fixtures which will commence on January 11. Sudan will have their first two group games (vs Guinea- Bissau and Nigeria) at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua while their final group outing is against Egypt at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde. The East and Central African country stage a return to the competition after missing the 2013 (South Africa), 2015 (Equatorial Guinea), 2017 (Gabon), and 2019 (Egypt) editions. Sudan earned their ninth appearance ahead of South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe during the qualification series
