Nigeria’s foreign missions need improved funding – Fayomi

Former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, who is also an ex-Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaks in this interview on Nigeria's foreign missions.

There have been outcries in some quarters over the efficiency of the Nigeria’s foreign mission and how they treat Nigerians in Diaspora in terms of support and document processing. What is your take on this tales of difficulties?

If we are talking of passports, for instance, that is actually under Nigeria Immigration Service and in most of our embassies, we have people we called immigration attaché and even if you don’t have immigration attaché in the mission, passport booklets, for instance, have to come all the way from Abuja. The truth is that sometimes it is not the fault of the embassies that some Nigerians experience difficulties in processing their passports. If you get to any embassy to obtain passport for your child or even review your own and if the passport booklets are not there because they have not been sent from Abuja in Nigeria, there is nothing the embassy can do. Although most of us placed the fault at the door of the embassies but we are oblivious of the fact that passports come from Immigration Service. Likewise, if you are holding either British or American passport or you want to come to Nigeria with a Nigerian Visa, visa stickers also come from Immigration Service from Abuja headquarters; if it takes months to bring visa stickers to those who do not have booklets, there is little anyone in the embassy can do. For example, 5000 booklets might be sent to some big Missions like London while 200 booklets to small Missions like Togo, before those were exhausted, we expect them to have sent more but then if it doesn’t come, there is nothing one can do. In this regard, it is not the fault of the embassies when it comes to passport hitches. Embassies are served by the Nigerian Foreign Services in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The embassy is made up of different sections- we have the immigration section, information section, we have defence section which is headed by military Generals and Brigadiers, we have Consular Officers who deals with cases where when someone dies abroad they see to how to repatriate the body, or a citizen is in prison and you have to go visit them-these are consular issues which are different from immigration matters. Most of the times, it is not the fault of the embassies that the immigration services are not just there.

But some Nigerians abroad have repeatedly fingered and alleged acts of ill-treatment and poor services against the embassies?

Sometimes, we get some issues like that but I can tell you from my experience that these things are not as bad as people present it. When embassies give appointment, 90 per cent of the time, the appointment is kept. But, sometimes, the appointment given might fall on public holidays, you know some of our holidays in Nigeria are not fixed, for example, the Muslim holidays, In this case, the mission might not get the information on time before giving out appointments and when the person appears, the office is closed. However, the failure of some of these missions is that they don’t get across to those they had given appointments to inform them of the change and development on the fixed date. Don’t forget that our missions abroad also observe our Nigeria holidays and the host country’s holidays. These are some of the issues they face and of course, there might also be some that are computer-related issues.

What do you say about the perception that Nigeria missions abroad don’t really care about their citizens they are supposed to look after?

That’s not a true story because there is no way you will not care for your fellow Nigerians. Do you expect me to care for a Ghanaian or Zimbabwean when I see a Nigerian, of course, blood is thicker than water. That said, we must also have conversation around how some Nigerians behave at times. We can be very overbearing, we don’t have patience and we are not tolerant enough thinking people are there for only us without recourse to others. I have served in about seven missions and we give Nigerians priority, that was why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), we have NIDO America, NIDO Europe, it was midwived at the Nigerian embassies to make sure Nigerians have access to the embassies. It was formed during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s era and was established virtually in all the big missions. It is at the instance of the Nigerian embassies in those countries that started it. Some people might have had it rough but one doesn’t just generalise that it is the same for everyone. We are Nigerians, we have people in the Diaspora, and sometimes it is just perception

Do you consider underfunding an issue in Nigeria missions?

Of course, underfunding is an issue in many missions. I remember when I was invited to the National Assembly, the only question I was asked is about funding and I told the distinguished senators that it is in their hands, that they are the ones underfunding and they can as well increase allocation as much as they want the mission to function. To house the embassies, the Nigerian government tends to buy properties. For instance, in London, we have so many houses there; the issue of rent does not come per se. In France, where I served as an ambassador, half of our officers are in government- bought apartment but it never got so bad. You see, rents may be delayed; school fees may be delayed, but all these is because money has to pass through due process by Ministry of Finance, there has always being delays but we found means of covering it. We try as much as possible to see that we don’t have this embarrassing situations but there’s a limit to what we can do, we can’t buy houses for all the missions we have, I remember we have about 30 houses during President Shehu Shagari’s era that time, we even had more than enough like two or three vacant houses.

Do you support calls in some quarters that Nigerian missions around the world should be cut down?

We have also analysed this issue but it is easier said than done. We don’t have to close missions because we are a big player on the continent. We are trying to get to the Security Council seat and Nigeria and South Africa are contesting for it and everybody wants to have a mission in a country for the country to vote for you. You have to show your presence, closing down the missions won’t help; it is easy to demolish but very difficult to build. There is no country that is useless. We should keep the Nigerian flag alive. The reasoning is that I have a mission in your country, you don’t have in my country, why do I vote for you.

