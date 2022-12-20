Nigeria’s former envoy to SA, Alhaji Shehu Malami, dies at 85

…as Buhari expresses sadness over demise

Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa and Sarkin Sudan of Sokoto, Alhaji Shehu Malami has died after a protracted illness. He was aged 85.

The late Sarkin Sudan died in the late hours of Monday, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

The deceased, was High Commissioner to South Africa during the administration of former military ruler, the late General Sani Abacha.

He served as District Head of Wurno town, the headquarters of Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, before being transferred to Dange District, the headquarters of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area, as (Sarkin Baura), by ate Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the 18th Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate.

A successful businessman, the late Sarkin Sudan until his death served in the board’s of many companies within and outside the country, including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDCO)

His funeral is yet to be announced, as the Sultanate Council is still waiting the arrival of his remains from Egypt.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described his death as “sad and shocking”.

He said: “This is such shocking and sad news. I am absolutely stunned to hear this. It is another reminder of how fragile life is.

“He was a business leader respected globally who believed in this country’s economic prowess. He was an icon of business and industry and a graceful traditionalist.

‘‘His passing is a big loss to the nation. Condolences to his family and friends, the Sultanate and the government and people of Sokoto State.

”May his soul rest in peace.”

