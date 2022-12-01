Nigeria’s free trade zones attract over $46.6bn investments – Adesoji

Free trade zones in the country under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) have attracted over $46.6 billion investments into the economy. Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA, Prof Adesoji Adesugba and his counterpart from OGFZA, Senator Tijjani Kaura stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 30th anniversary celebration of free trade zones scheme in Nigeria. According to Adesugba, trade zones being regulated by NEPZA have attracted over $30 billion investments since inception of the scheme in 1992 while Kaura put the investments brought by OGFZA since 1996 at $16.6 billion.

Adesugba said NEPZA regulates 46 trade zones out of which 44 are private- owned and two fully owned and managed by the Authority on behalf of government. While saying the two being managed by NEPZA are currently undergoing a process of concession to private entities, Adesugba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support which has seen the coming on board of 13 free trade zones.

“I would like to quickly recognise the immense and unflinching support of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under which the scheme has been adopted as the policy thrust for economic growth, development and prosperity. Indeed, 13 Free Zones have been licensed so far by this Administration,” he said. In his speech, Managing Director/CEO OGFZA, Tijjani Kaura, said the free trade zones have recorded some gains amid several challenges confronting them.

