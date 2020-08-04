Nigeria’s fuel import gulps N95.25trn in five years

The value of petroleum products imported into Nigeria has hit $264.57 billion, approximately 95.2452 trillion, as the woes of government- owned refineries in the country worsened in the last five years.

A review of data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed crude oil export and fuel import recorded $58.5 billion disparity during the period.

The latest figures from the NNPC on the performance of the refineries, for instance, showed that two of the facilities managed by the NNPC processed no crude oil in April this year. Findings showed that the last time Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company processed crude oil was in July 2019 when it refined 38,977 metric tonnes.

It had stayed dormant since then. For the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, it was observed that the facility last processed crude oil in May 2019, as it refined 32,967MT before relapsing into a state of dormancy.

Among the country’s three refineries, only the Port Harcourt Refining Company processed crude oil in April, as it refined 41,878MT. However, the volume of crude processed by PHRC in April was less than what it refined in the preceding month. Findings showed that the facility processed 81,772MT in March 2020. This worsening performance of the refineries has its negative effect.

The value of petroleum imports into Nigeria exceeded, in the same vein, the value of exports by $58.5 billion within a five-year period. In its 2020 OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin obtained by New Telegraph, the group said Nigeria’s petroleum imports from 2015 to 2019 was valued at $264.57 billion, while its exports during the same period was $206.07 billion.

The country exported $41.17 billion, $27.29 billion and $37.98 billion worth of petroleum exports in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

In 2018 and 2019, the value of Nigeria’s petroleum exports was $54.51 billion and $45.12 billion respectively. On OPEC members’ values of petroleum imports, the organisation’s figures showed that Nigeria spent $264.57 billion importing petroleum products during the five-year period.

A breakdown of the imports showed that in 2015, 2016 and 2017, petroleum imports valued at $53.53 billion, $46.55 billion and $49.51 billion were imported into Nigeria.

The country’s petroleum imports in 2018 and 2019 were valued at $57.23 billion and $58.75billion respectively. OPEC stated that Nigeria’s cumulative crude oil production in 2019 was 33.87 billion barrels.

The cartel further noted that the country’s daily crude oil production in 2019 was 1.74 million barrels. Nigeria’s massive petroleum imports have been criticised by industry observers and players.

They have repeatedly called on the Federal Government to make the country’s refineries functional, saying this would help reduce the importation of refined petroleum products.

