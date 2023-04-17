Nigeria’s future lies in blue economy –NIMASA DG

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General, Bashir Jamoh, has said the vast under-utilised blue economy offers Nigeria huge opportunities for growth and development and to overcome its economic challenges. Blue economy, according to experts, is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs whilst preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.

Jamoh made the assertion in his presentation at The Bullion Lecture organised by Centre for Financial Journalism at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, where he was the guest lecturer. Addressing a large audience of experts and stakeholders across sectors in the capacity-filled venue, the NIMASA chief lament- ed the failure of successive governments to explore the vast resources that the blue economy offers. He said the blue economy could be used to knock off Nigeria’s huge debt profile which drags its development efforts and makes poverty thrive amidst plenty, adding that sea business is in vogue globally and Nigeria’s future lies in the blue economy. He said Nigeria has over 200 nautical miles available for fishing yet lacks in the sustainability which the blue economy offers. “Ocean resources like fishes, shrimps and other sea foods have not been satisfactorily harnessed, just as ship repairs are done in neighbouring countries and in faraway Turkey because the facilities are lacking locally,” he said.

Jamoh said Nigeria must develop appropriate policy interventions that focus on exploring and exploiting the huge opportunities of the blue economy anchored on good governance. He said: “We need to take stock of what is out there in our waters, we need to take stock of what we have in terms of what will create jobs, build coastal communities, grow careers, enhance transportation of humans and cargo, renew and sustain the environment, reduce poverty and make our nation competitive by maximizing our competitive oceanic advantages.” The DG observed that Nigeria’s economic structure has not provided the window for diversification to thrive because of its inclination to the traditional mode of producing goods and services. He said: “The country had focused on a hybrid economic structure that blends oil with agriculture but the former remains consistent as an economic mainstay ahead of the latter over the years. Today, the waters provide low-hanging fruits to diversify the economy.” The Chairman of the event, Jean Anishere (SAN) called for a strategic and coordinated approach in the effort to unlock the potential of the blue economy. Also speaking at the event, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Executive Vice-Chairman, Umar Danbatta said the government launched the National Digital Economy 2020-2030 to drive the economy in a way it would advance the benefits of the blue economy. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Senior Partner, AOL, and a maritime legal expert, urged the management of the Centre for Financial Journalism to ensure that deliberations at the lecture are conveyed to the incoming Nigerian government in a manner of agenda-setting.