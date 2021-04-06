Nigeria’s gas reserves amount to nothing if not utilised’

The Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Tony Attah, has said that the large deposit of gas resources in Nigeria will amount to nothing if the gas is not developed and utilised urgently to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Attah said this at the presummit conference of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) organised by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and sponsored by NLNG.

The country, according to the NLNHLG boss, has 200TCF of proved reserve and an additional 600TCF scope to be proven by SEC rules.

“Proving the 600TCF will move us to number four in the world from the current 9th position which I believe should be a key objective for this decade of gas agenda. Essentially, Nigeria is a gas nation as we have more gas than oil on a BoE basis.

“Nigeria currently plays a significant role in the global energy sector, holding the position of the largest oil and gas producer in Africa and the sixth supplier of global LNG through the operations of NLNG. “

Our Train 7 project alone will attract about $10 billion into the country with significant revenue generation for government and our shareholders but also over 12,000 jobs opportunity for Nigerians.

“This is a decade of gas, another decade of sustained operations in NLNG, a decade of Train 7 and perhaps Trains 8,9 and 10; a decade of elimination of gas flaring, a decade of more Domestic LPG in households in Nigeria; and overall, a decade of fully gas-powered economy,” he said.

He added that “gas is everything for Nigeria. We must use what we have to get what we want. Saudi Arabia and Dubai used oil to move their economies to becoming one of the best in the world, Qatar has used gas to transform from a fishing economy to becoming a global gas

