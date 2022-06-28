Business

Nigeria’s gas revenue hits N119.4bn amid rising prices

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria earned N119.4 billion from gas sales in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), according to data from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The high revenue is a result of the rising prices of energy products because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The figure represents 64.32 per cent as the nation earned N72.64 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The data also showed that gas revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was 17.6 per cent higher than N101.5 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, the revenues came from gas export and feedstock to the Nigeria Liquefied Gas Limited (LNG).

He said: “There is a problem with gas flares. We are flaring gas in very many locations that we shouldn’t because we don’t know what to do with it. Today we are pooling resources and partners together to take out those flares.

“At the central level, no projects with any flare plan will pass again. We, as their partner, any project with flaring as part of the plan will not scale through. This is one thing we are doing that is very practical.”

However, the ‘Meristem Gas Industry Update’, in its research report stated that Nigeria’s LNG export was 59.48 thousand metric tonnes in April 2022 as against 74.16 thousand MT recorded in January. This represents 19.79 per cent decline.

The report from the organisation which is a Lagos-based investment and corporate finance firm explained that only a fraction of Nigeria’s gas reserves have been tapped.

It added that few players exist in the space owing to the capital-intensive nature required in setting up gas infrastructure, as well as its storage difficulties, making it hard for producers to engage in gas exploration without potential off-takers.

It said: “Other factors such as the growing divestment of oil assets by International Oil Companies (IOCs) and pipeline sabotage has led to production decline. For context, about 70 per cent of total gas produced in Nigeria is Associated Gas (AG), which refers to natural gas captured when drilling for crude oil. Hence, this highlights the impact of waning oil activities on gas production.

‘‘Nonetheless, export sales began to rise in February this year, a turnaround from its year-on-year downtrend. NNPC’s monthly report shows gas export sales in February more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Surging gas prices in the international market have anchored gas sales given the declining export.

“However, we believe a now clearer fiscal guideline put in place via the Petroleum Industry Act would spur investment into the sector.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Adeosun emerges CIS President

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced a core finance professional, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council. With his election at the Institute’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, Adeosun, the Institute’s former 1st vice president, succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, whose tenure was characterised […]
Business

Nigeria to access $150m facility from IDB

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Agro industrial processing zone in Nigeria is set to receive new line of funding to the tune of $150 million from Islamic Development Bank (ISDB). ISDB Vice President, Country Operations and Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Mansur Muhtar, confirmed this on Tuesday at the 5th African International Conference on Islamic Finance held in Abuja. […]
Business

FCTA empowers 300 rural women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has trained 300 rural women on improved skills in processing and preservation of tomatoes to enhance food security in the territory. The women, mostly farmers, were drawn from selected women groups. The training programme is an outcome of the collaboration between the FCT Administration and the Japan International Cooperation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica