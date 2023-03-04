…Nigeria’s GDP to sustain positive growth trajectory –OPS

Taiwo Hassan The members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have unanimously supported the decision of the Supreme Court on the old naira notes of N200, N500, N1,000 to continue to be legal tender till December 23. The OPS said the Supreme Court’s judgement on the validity of the old naira notes is expected to rebound the country’s fragile Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to sustainable growth trajectory. Speaking in a different interviews with Saturday Telegraph, the Director- General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the S’Court’s judgement was a victory for the Nigerian populace, who have been passing through enormous challenges in their daily lives since the CBN came out with the currency swap. Ajayi-Kadir noted that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction on hearing the Naira swap case since CBN is an agent of the President. According to him, it was wrong on the side of the Apex Bank not to have consulted key stakeholders, including the states rather going directly to Mr. President to seek for approvals on the currency swap policy and the ban on the old naira notes of N200, N500, N1,000 as a legal tender January ending. In his own submission, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that the private sector group welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on the timeline for the currency swap, saying that this would restore normalcy to economic activities, especially in the distributive trade sector, the informal sector and rural economy. In addition, he added that it would also douse current social tension and the risk of social unrest in the country over the old and new naira notes in circulation. According to him, the small businesses and the ordinary citizens were the biggest victims of the unspeakable disruption and hardship inflicted by the impractical deadline given by the CBN on cash swap. They are the biggest users of cash. Yusuf pointed out that Justice Agim’s statement that this suit falls within the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under section 232 of the Constitution was welcomed by the OPS and also, that States have a right to be consulted by the President before the directive to the CBN, as constituents of the Federation. He said: “The CPPE reiterates its position that given the huge population of over 200 million, the large informal sector, which accounts for over 40 per cent of the GDP, the large rural economy and the over 30 million unbanked Nigerians, the CBN cash swap model and timeline was greatly flawed. “It is inappropriate to arbitrarily cut down on currency in circulation without due regard to data, empirical studies and global best practices.”
