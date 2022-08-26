Business

Nigeria’s ginger export faces mass rejection over poor handling

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) has decried rejection of the country’s ginger product at the international market, despite the specie being one of the best in the world. Specifically, Mr Gagarin Madaki, the new president of the association, disclosed that the situation was partly due to poor post-harvest handling of the commodity by Nigerian farmers. Madaki observed that ginger should be sold per kilogramme and not per bag to generate more income for farmers and the country. “The farmer is cheated; the buyer is cheated. The sharp practice has to stop,” he added. Madaki pointed out the need to adopt a new strategy to ensure Nigeria’s comparative advantage in ginger production receives a boost by way of producing and exporting quality produce, leveraging on the international best practices. Furthermore, the NGAN president stressed the issues of poor post-harvesting handling, use of inorganic chemicals, among others as limiting the revenue gen-erating potential of ginger in the international market, adding that it was also imperative to improve farmers’ productivity.

According to him, ginger is the fourth largest priced commodity in Nigeria, which makes it a good foreign exchange earner. “It is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs and during COVID-19, ginger value skyrocketed by about 500 per cent because people know the impact it has on cold, cough and all that,” Madaki noted. He, therefore, encouraged farmers to produce based on international best practices for improved benefits. Madaki further noted that poor road networks, lack of improved means of transportation to major markets, epileptic power supply and water for easy movement of goods and services were also major challenges constraining ginger production in Nigeria. He also identified lack of mechanization of farm operations as a challenge; saying, production is still largely done using traditional crude implements as the hoe. According to him, Nigerian farmers need modern farm implements to enhance their productivity. “Lack of tractors and other machines for laborious land preparations and harvesting operations limits the hecterage of land put under cultivation. Also, farmers lack modern processing machines for washing, peeling, splitting and drying kilns among others. For instance, farmers split harvested ginger rhizomes manually with local knives,” he said.

He commended a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, for establishing the Kachia Ginger Processing Industry in the 1980’s, saying the industry ‘’produced 80 tonnes of oleoresin, four tonnes of oil and 100 tonnes of powder annually as at 2000, but it closed down a few years after.” Statistically, Nigeria ranks third largest exporter of ginger after China and India globally, accounting for between 500 to 1,000 tonnes yearly. Ginger is produced in six states of the federation namely-Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Bauchi and Gombe. Kaduna is the largest producer, accounting for about 50 per cent of Nigeria’s total harvest. It is followed by Gombe, and Bauchi, then Benue, Nasarawa and Niger states. In 2018 alone, Kaduna State harvested a total of 724, 000mt. Ginger is commonly grown in Kachia, Kaura, Jaba, Zonkwa, Kagarko, Zangon Kataf, Sanga and Kajuru, and has remained the most important ginger growing area in the country. These areas, referred to as the traditional home of ginger production, place the country on the world map as a major producer of ginger. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Nigeria’s production in 2005 was estimated at 110,000 metric tons (mt), it increased to 156,000mt in 2012, accounting for seven per cent in the world and ranked fourth globally.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Battling web of challenges

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Sixty-one years after self-government, over 80 per cent of shipping, chandling and cargo clearing are still dominated by foreigners amid other web of challenges facing the Nigerian maritime industry, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   With its 853 nautical miles of coastline located on the coastline corridor of Gulf of Guinea and the Bright of Benin, 200 […]
Business

G20 mulls boosting fund for developing countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Group of 20 major economies, at the weekend, said they are looking at structural approaches to secure longerterm financing for developing countries, including development of domestic capital markets and work to catalyze private sector investment.   In a statement, the Saudi G20 secretariat said 46 countries had applied for relief under the Debt Service […]
Business

PoS deals hit N3.2trn in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

ATM withdrawals decline by 41%     EMBRACE More Nigerians are embracing the use of PoS, leading to a steady rise in transaction value and volume   Bank customers in the country transacted businesses valued at N3.2 trillion over Point of Sales (PoS) terminals between January and September this year. This showed a 45 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica