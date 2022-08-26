Nigeria’s ginger export faces mass rejection over poor handling

The National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) has decried rejection of the country’s ginger product at the international market, despite the specie being one of the best in the world. Specifically, Mr Gagarin Madaki, the new president of the association, disclosed that the situation was partly due to poor post-harvest handling of the commodity by Nigerian farmers. Madaki observed that ginger should be sold per kilogramme and not per bag to generate more income for farmers and the country. “The farmer is cheated; the buyer is cheated. The sharp practice has to stop,” he added. Madaki pointed out the need to adopt a new strategy to ensure Nigeria’s comparative advantage in ginger production receives a boost by way of producing and exporting quality produce, leveraging on the international best practices. Furthermore, the NGAN president stressed the issues of poor post-harvesting handling, use of inorganic chemicals, among others as limiting the revenue gen-erating potential of ginger in the international market, adding that it was also imperative to improve farmers’ productivity.

According to him, ginger is the fourth largest priced commodity in Nigeria, which makes it a good foreign exchange earner. “It is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs and during COVID-19, ginger value skyrocketed by about 500 per cent because people know the impact it has on cold, cough and all that,” Madaki noted. He, therefore, encouraged farmers to produce based on international best practices for improved benefits. Madaki further noted that poor road networks, lack of improved means of transportation to major markets, epileptic power supply and water for easy movement of goods and services were also major challenges constraining ginger production in Nigeria. He also identified lack of mechanization of farm operations as a challenge; saying, production is still largely done using traditional crude implements as the hoe. According to him, Nigerian farmers need modern farm implements to enhance their productivity. “Lack of tractors and other machines for laborious land preparations and harvesting operations limits the hecterage of land put under cultivation. Also, farmers lack modern processing machines for washing, peeling, splitting and drying kilns among others. For instance, farmers split harvested ginger rhizomes manually with local knives,” he said.

He commended a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, for establishing the Kachia Ginger Processing Industry in the 1980’s, saying the industry ‘’produced 80 tonnes of oleoresin, four tonnes of oil and 100 tonnes of powder annually as at 2000, but it closed down a few years after.” Statistically, Nigeria ranks third largest exporter of ginger after China and India globally, accounting for between 500 to 1,000 tonnes yearly. Ginger is produced in six states of the federation namely-Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Bauchi and Gombe. Kaduna is the largest producer, accounting for about 50 per cent of Nigeria’s total harvest. It is followed by Gombe, and Bauchi, then Benue, Nasarawa and Niger states. In 2018 alone, Kaduna State harvested a total of 724, 000mt. Ginger is commonly grown in Kachia, Kaura, Jaba, Zonkwa, Kagarko, Zangon Kataf, Sanga and Kajuru, and has remained the most important ginger growing area in the country. These areas, referred to as the traditional home of ginger production, place the country on the world map as a major producer of ginger. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Nigeria’s production in 2005 was estimated at 110,000 metric tons (mt), it increased to 156,000mt in 2012, accounting for seven per cent in the world and ranked fourth globally.

