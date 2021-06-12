‘Nigeria’s glory will be restored soon’, says Methodist Bishop

Bishop of Lagos North Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Job Gboyega Ohu, has said that God would restore the glory of Nigeria very soon; going by what the nation is passing through at the moment. Speaking at his Episcopal visit and tour of Church Christ Circuit, in Lagos, the Bishop said that God will save this country from every plan of the devil to divide Nigeria or create enmity among the citizens. He said, “God is the owner of this nation and evil plans against Nigeria would not succeed.

My advice to our president is for him to bring to book sponsors of banditry, Boko- Haram, kidnapping once they are caught. Bishop Ohu who lamented that Church leaders have failed the nation, decried their undue romance with government. “Those Christian leaders who are supposed to speak out are very close to government.

They have refused to tell our leaders the truth when the need arises.” On the security challenge in the country, he said “I know one day and when the time comes, God will take this nation away from bandits, kidnappers, and evil people who are causing harm and disunity in the country. With God, our freedom is close and we will excel as a great nation in the world”.

The Bishop also called on the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to be wary of sycophants who are out to derail his government. “Sanwo-Olu should continue to seek the face of God in all his activities and God will not disappoint him”, he said. The Bishop commended the leadership style of the Christ Church Circuit Presbyter, Very Reverend Ejim Chukwu and members for their support to the presbyter and their love for the God.

