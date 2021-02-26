News

Nigeria’s health sector will emerge stronger from COVID-19 – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of House of Representat ives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Nigeria’s health sector will emerge stronger at the end of COVID- 19 pandemic, going by efforts aimed at repositioning the sector. Gbajabiamila said this when he received a report on stakeholders roundtable in the health sector, organised by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs on yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report titled the `Green Book’, was a detailed documentation of sectorial engagements proffering solutions to challenges across the sector. Gbajabiamila charged the House Committees on Health Institutions and Health Services to ensure that the house delivered on its contract with the Nigerian people with regards to healthcare service.

“So for me, it is a good start but the work has only just begun and the Health Committee and indeed the House have their work cut out. We have the legislative agenda; we have a contract with Nigerians and within that contract; we intend to tick boxes as we go along. “I hope we will be able to tick the box in the health sector and tick it with a very thick ink, knowing that we have achieved what we set out to achieve in that sector. “We have the Green Chambers and now we have the Green Book. We will continue with the greens sector by sector as we go along.

