Nigeria’s health system deplorable -Experts

Some medical health experts in the country, yesterday, decried the deplorable health system in Nigeria communities.

 

The experts said many children suffer from infectious diseases and many pregnant women have not been able to access adequate medical care in their localities.

 

The experts spoke during a 4-day free medical outreach organised by the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives,  Hon. Idu Igariwey for the constituency.

 

Over 20,000 patients benefited from the free medical services. One of them, Dr Femi Aworinde, a family physician who was the leader of the medical outreach, decried the dearth of basic health infrastructure to cater for basic community and family health care needs.

 

He said: “The point is this, the health status of our communities in Nigeria is deplorable; many of our children suffer from infectious diseases and many of our pregnant women have no good and adequate obstetric care because of the failure of the health system in this country.

 

“We are projecting 10,000 beneficiaries from each of the local governments for this medical outreach. However, we have the capacity to go beyond that.

 

Infectious disease is common here and one of things this kind of thing will do is to generate data for decision makers to make informed decisions as far as Afikpo North/South is concerned”.

On his part, a Medical Laboratory Scientist, Ihebueme Herbert, who corroborated Aworinde, described healthcare services as very important in the country.

