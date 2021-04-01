News Top Stories

Nigeria’s healthcare system needs overhauling –Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the country’s health care system requires very serious attention because the huge amount of foreign exchange expended by Nigerians on medical tourism overseas is shocking. Wike, who stated this yesterday when a delegation of the accreditation team of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, urged government at all level to prioritise investment in the health sector.

He said: “The health care system in Nigeria requires very serious attention. It is unfortunate where we are. I don’t want to comment on people who are traveling for medical check. I have not travelled for the past two years. “If we have all these things here why do we have to travel. We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House.

