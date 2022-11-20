Nigeria’s honour ‘ll be restored, says Muoka

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has assured that Nigeria’s honour will be restored. Muoka gave the assurance ahead of the two – day interdenominational crusade titled: “The King Has decided to honour you”, which ends today, November 20.

He stated: “God has seen the economic and political affilictions ravaging the country as a result of lack of honour and has decided through this programme to intervene and restore hope to that uncertain situation by placing honour on the people.

“So, it does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to honour the country and bring total positive change in the life of the citizenry.”

