Faith

Nigeria’s honour ‘ll be restored, says Muoka

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has assured that Nigeria’s honour will be restored. Muoka gave the assurance ahead of the two – day interdenominational crusade titled: “The King Has decided to honour you”, which ends today, November 20.

He stated: “God has seen the economic and political affilictions ravaging the country as a result of lack of honour and has decided through this programme to intervene and restore hope to that uncertain situation by placing honour on the people.

 

“So, it does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to honour the country and bring total positive change in the life of the citizenry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Church plans three-day burial rite for Apostle Agboli

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Leaders of Victorious Army Ministries have rolled out a three-day plan to give their demise General Overseer, Apostle Joseph Dominic Agboli a befitting burial.   The plan which was released at a press conference, held at the ACME Road headquarters of the church, Lagos, recently begins on Friday, November 26 with a Service of Songs. […]
Faith

Oritsejafor: A fiery defender of faith

Posted on Author Michael West

One thing anybody cannot deny about the immediate past President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Pastor Joseph Ayodele Oritsejafor, is his voice, courage and passion in defence of Christian faith in Nigeria.   The foremost charismatic preacher represents a different personality to different people. He is torn between two extreme loyalties: those who […]
Faith

Briton, Senegalese top list of T.B Joshua’s successors

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as family fight for wife   There are strong indications that reports tipping Evangelist Evelyn, wife of demise televangelist and founder of Synagogue Church of All nations (SCOAN), Prophet T B Joshua, has been chosen to succeed her late husband as the head and spiritual director of the SCOAN, is far from the truth. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica