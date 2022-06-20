Nigeria’s housing sector is another gold mine for economic recovery –Experts

Experts have said that Nigeria’s housing sector is another viable goldminethatcanbeexploited for economic recovery, if the potential is properly harnessed.

Some of the experts who spoke over the weekend in Abuja, when the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Cooperative Society flagged off its staff mass housing scheme, said there was enormous foreign and local investment opportunity to boost Nigeria’s GDP.

One the experts, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration, Mr Jide Adeola, noted that one of the things required to dig the gold mine was effective government and private sector collaboration.

He stated that apart from providing decent accommodation for workers, his agency was working to grow the economy, by contributing to bridge the over 14 million housing units’ deficit in the sector.

“The last statistics that I read was that we have a housing deficit of about 700,000 units annually. That means over the next 20 years wewillhavedeficitof around 14millionhousingunitsaswe speak today.

“Thefactisthatthisdeficit cannot be solved by this government alone, and it has to involve a lot of collaboration between the private sector, individuals as well as cooperatives like the one that we have here today.” Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of TI’Bilon Construction and Facility ManagementCompanyLimited, DrTochukwuNnamoko, said housing sector has over the years grappled with the challenges of deficit.

Nnamoko disclosed that his company was collaborating with NUPRC to complement the efforts of government at bridging the deficit in the sector.

