News

Nigeria’s huge resources vital to global economy -IMO scribe 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayo Akomolafe

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim has said that  Nigeria, with its huge economic potentials, was very important to the global economy.

The IMO scribe noted that the  country was blessed with huge potentials, huge natural resources and very nice people.

He disclosed this on arrival in the country on Monday at the meet and greet reception hosted in his honour by stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management limited is among the industry stakeholders partnering the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the Deep Blue Project operational engagement session scheduled as part of the activities of the IMO Sec Gen’s visit to Nigeria.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ex-Minister to FG: Pay attention to diagnostic space to improve healthcare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria has been advised to pay particular attention to the diagnostic space in order to promote better health, keep the population safe and provide service to the most vulnerable. The advice was given yesterday by a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the ISO15189 Laboratory accreditation certificate presentation ceremony to Access Basic Medical […]
News

Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated […]
News

#EndSARS: 42,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 42,000 individuals have so far signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement. The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the government and the police of violating the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica