Nigeria’s huge resources vital to global economy -IMO scribe 

Bayo Akomolafe

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim has said that Nigeria, with its huge economic potentials, was very important to the global economy.

The IMO scribe noted that the country was blessed with huge potentials, huge natural resources and very nice people.

He disclosed this on arrival in the country on Monday at the meet and greet reception hosted in his honour by stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management limited is among the industry stakeholders partnering the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the Deep Blue Project operational engagement session scheduled as part of the activities of the IMO Sec Gen’s visit to Nigeria.

