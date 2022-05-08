Nigeria’s human rights records need improvement –Sen Bamidele

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he gives insight into the contents and intent of his bill, seeking to repeal and re-enact the National Human Rights Commission Act, which was recently passed in the Senate shortly before the Chamber went on Easter break

Your bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the law establishing the National Human Rights Commission was recently passed in the Senate shortly before you embarked on Easter recess. What are the major issues addressed in the new legislation?

Thank you very much. I want to first and foremost bring to public knowledge that this Act was passed in 2010 by the National Assembly, and the National Human Rights Commission has been operating based on that law. But today, the Senate approved that that law be totally jettisoned or if I should say it in legal parlance, for the law to be repealed and re-enacted.

And the essence of doing that is for us to be able to come up with a law that will stand the test of time, and will also meet up with the global best standard and practice. You will recall that not too long ago, Nigeria was granted Grade A status by the United Nations; and Grade A status is reserved for countries that are deemed to be complying with the international best practices and standards in human rights protection. For us, we will agree that it is not yet Uhuru with the level of protection of human rights in our country.

It is however, gratifying that the United Nations, even though is in recognition of the fact that Nigeria like in many other countries, we still have so much to do but has granted our country a Grade A status in that regard. It is good for not just our image as a nation but it is good for our own sense of integrity as a people. And if we have attained that status, it is also important that we are able to amend or re-enact our law in a way that it will provide the necessary legislative framework for the Grade A status granted to us.

Would you give some highlights on the content or some of the critical clauses of the bill?

This bill altogether has 24 clauses, and some of the clauses have to do with trying to lead specific requirement of the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the best practices standards. And one of the clauses specifically provides for what we call the Human Rights Fund.

The Human Rights Fund is a special fund that is created because it is assumed that, even though governments are compelled to set up Human Rights Commission in every country, for the Human Rights Commission to be able to look at everybody in the eye individually and institutionally including the government itself, the source of funding must be protected so that if you have an administration that takes offence at the set up or the attitude of standard of practice of the Human Rights Commission, the government cannot succeed starving the Commission of funding.

And that is why we felt that we needed to provide a legislative framework that will make it compulsory for the government to be able to fund the Human Rights Commission, and not just that we like the face of whoever is leading it or we do not like the face. It should not matter.

How would you rate the current administration in terms of its handling of human rights issues because the Grade A status granted Nigeria may even shock many Nigerians themselves going by the abysmal human right record?

That’s a very pertinent question. Let me use this opportunity to say that this administration has done well in trying to strengthen the National Human Rights Commission in this country. I know they were operating with a budget of a little over N600 million annually and moved to over one billion.

And this administration has also consistently in the last three years annually increased the budgetary allocation to the National Hu-man Rights Commission, to the extent that today, they are running a budget of N4.5 billion as has been passed by the National Assembly. So, as a government, the administration has done well.

But it has to go beyond whether or not an administration wants to be nice; it has to become a law. And that is why the Human Rights Fund has been created.

The only aspect of the bill as originally proposed, which was turned down by our Committee and then eventually the decision was upheld by the Senate, was the proposal that corporate bodies which will include both foreign investors and indigenous investors should be made to contribute one per cent of their annual profit to the National Human Rights Fund.

Of course this would have made a lot of money to the National Human Rights Commission but on a second thought, it was considered that it should be a voluntary contribution on the part of our corporate bodies rather than it being compulsory

. It should rather be part of their corporate social responsibility contributions. So, we had to step it down as a piece of legislation. Other than that, every other thing was passed as proposed by the Senate.

So, in summary, the essence of this bill as passed is to further strengthen the National Human Rights Commission as an institution and to also further ensure that Nigeria is able to maintain her place within the comity of nations that are considered to respect human rights and put in place legislative framework for our own Human Rights Commission to operate effectively.

It appears that the National Human Rights Commission is only visibly operational in Abuja; you hardly hear about its activities in the states. What’s your take on this?

Not exactly as you perceived it. The National Human Rights Commission operates, is known and is felt outside of Abuja. As we speak, the National Human Rights Commission maintains offices in all the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT. Other than its headquarters located at Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, we still have an office in the FCT itself.

The FCT office is being granted the status of a State in their operations. When we talk about the Commission, their operations also largely cover a lot of areas. First, whatever you want to imagine within the provisions of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provides the basic rights, in fact, the whole Chapter 4 of that Constitution has to do with fundamental human rights. As a matter of fact, they are even further extending to what I will classify as economic rights of people because to a very large extent, by way of political economy, human rights are coming largely to get mixed with economic rights because in some areas they are interwoven.

A government for instance, that cannot provide for the basic needs of the people namely: food, shelter, education, security; if you can’t guarantee food, there is an extent to which you cannot say that constitutionally you are guaranteeing the right to life. What does the right to life mean to somebody who is hungry and can even starve to death? Or what does freedom of information and expression mean to an illiterate who has been denied the right to education because we are told in Chapter 2 of the Constitution that the right to education is not justiceable; it is not a right you can go to court and enforce. So, you run away from the responsibilities

and then it means that people can drop out of school. So, even if your Constitution guarantees freedom of expression in Chapter 4, what does it mean? What does freedom of religion mean to somebody who finds himself in insecurity situation in the country and cannot even go to Church or Mosque to freely worship? So, a lot of things are intermingled here.

These are some of the things the National Human Rights Commission is also trying to address. And then of course, when you also look at the very specific human rights issues like sexual and gender based violence, you see that the Commission is doing a lot in this regard. In virtually, all the states, it is a Commission that is so overwhelmed when it comes to the extent of work that needs to be done.

Look at the depth of abuse of people’s rights, either human rights or economic rights or gender rights and whichever way you want to look at it. Also, you know that you have a Commission that operates on the paltry sum of N4.5 billion. And that amount even includes their capital.

They try to pay for their offices or build their offices in different states. So, you have a situation where some people come from different parts of the country to even lodge certain complaints and it is some members of staff of the Commission that will even give them money to go back to their villages. These are some of the challenges that they are facing. With greater funding, am sure that their impact will be better felt. And that’s part of the essence of this law.

What is your assessment of the National Human Rights Commission vis-a-vis the human rights situation in the country?

Well, I will put it this way, assessing the National Human Rights Commission, I want to believe that they are doing their best given the circumstances under which they operate. Funding is a major challenge. And that’s where we will make a difference as to the extent to which they can really make a difference.

They have all the ideas; they do all the seminars but beyond the talk, what can they really do to work the talk. So, it is about what they can afford to do. It is something that calls for the collaboration of all of us as stakeholders to continue to put pressure on government on their behalf, and even non-governmental corporate bodies to continue to look in that direction.

It will take a democratic government, with the main leadership to actually want to properly fund the Commission because government itself, to a very large extent will be a victim of their operation if the Commission is really doing what they are supposed to do.

It should be the job of the National Human Rights Commission to make sure that no worker is owed his salary or wages. It is part of the responsibilities of the Commission to ensure that no one is retrenched; no one is denied his promotion as and when due.

So, if the Commission can do everything it is set up to do, it will be at logger-heads even with the government of the day most of the time. But there are limitations. So, trying to assess them, the only way we can be fair is to assess them within the context of their operations and within the context of the challenges we know that they are facing.

There are also cultural issues that they have to deal with. People have their rights abused, most especially when it comes to sexual and gender based rights. And part of the frustration that I know of the Commission is even willing to come up, for cultural reasons, to actually stand up to say that they have been abused.

I believe that these are some of the things that will change with time and with further exposure to consciousness and modern civilization. You are sure that your rights have been violated and can really stand up for your rights and fight for it, and without you and your family having the fear that the society will also see you at the end of the day as an outcast. These are some of the things that incapacitate the works of the Commission.

Similarly, what is your assessment of the human rights record of Nigeria, bearing in mind that the United States of America Department of states rated the country low on human rights record?

Like I said earlier, it is not yet Uhuru but the good news is that the United Nations itself has said that Nigeria deserves a Grade A status and has conferred a Grade A status on Nigeria.

So, if the United States Department of States as a nation is scoring Nigeria low on its human rights records, and the United Nations which is like the international government of the world so to say, and of which the United States is a member country, is granting us Grade A status, as a nation, you rather run with that and emphasize on that more than the country’s specific human rights record of the United States on Nigeria.

But again, let’s continue to remind ourselves that where we are going is to attain a democratic form of governance in this country.

Where we are as far as I am concerned is that we are having a civilian rule. A civilian rule is a step higher than military dictatorship and that was where we came from, and today we have a civilian rule.

But are will in a democratic state? I as an individual cannot really say yes to that but it is work in progress. But at least we are in a civilian rule. So, if we still have some ways to go, I think we will all be part of the big deal that we are still struggling to attain democracy

