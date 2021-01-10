Business

Nigeria’s inflation at highest in 3 years on food costs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Annual food inflation accelerated to 18.3% from 17.4%

 

Nigeria inflation quickened to an almost three-year high in November as dollar shortages, insecurity in farming areas and supply bottlenecks stoked food prices.

 

Consumer prices rose 14.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 14.2 per cent in October, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a recent report published on its website. That matched the median estimate of three economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Costs increased 1.6 per cent in the month.

 

Key Insights

 

The food index, which accounts for more than half the inflation basket, rose 18.3 per cent, compared with 17.4 per cent in October. That is the highest rate since January 2018. Costs increased 2 per cent in the month.

 

That’s adding to the challenges of an economy in a recession that could push an extra 6.6 million Nigerians into poverty, according to World Bank estimates.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to restrict dollar access for food and fertilizer imports has driven traders to the parallel market for foreign exchange, where they pay a lot more.

The move, aimed at boosting local production, has raised costs for importers and added to upward pressure on food prices. A slew of attacks on Nigeria farmers have pushed down food reserves, raising the price of key staples. Annual inflation has been above the 9 per cent top of the Central bank’s target range since 2015.

 

Bloomberg analysts say the rate could remain in double-digits unless the authorities reform monetary policy to focus on price stability, the International Monetary Fund said last week. Extra interest-rate cuts after 200 basis points of easing this year are unlikely to give an additional boost to the economy, the lender said.

 

However, the central bank said at its November rates announcement, where it held borrowing costs that this year’s harvest and recovery in domestic production should ease food inflation as the Federal Government opens the land border, removing the blockades that have been in place for more than a year that added to the supply constraints.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CPS: Asset growth strengthens confidence in new scheme

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

With the pension assets peaking at almost N11.35 trillion in August, there is every reason to sustain the momentum in order to reinforce public trust. SUNDAY OJEME reports   The anguish, pains and disillusionment that hallmarked the nation’s pension atmosphere in the past have continued to change for good as more Nigerian workers key into […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

Telecoms: Mobile internet users rise by 25.3m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country added 25.3 million internet subscriptions between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt. While internet subscription has been on a steady increase over the years, the number of new subscribers recorded in the nine months came as the highest to be recorded within such period. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica