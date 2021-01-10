Nigeria’s inflation at highest in 3 years on food costs

Annual food inflation accelerated to 18.3% from 17.4%

Nigeria inflation quickened to an almost three-year high in November as dollar shortages, insecurity in farming areas and supply bottlenecks stoked food prices.

Consumer prices rose 14.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 14.2 per cent in October, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a recent report published on its website. That matched the median estimate of three economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Costs increased 1.6 per cent in the month.

Key Insights

The food index, which accounts for more than half the inflation basket, rose 18.3 per cent, compared with 17.4 per cent in October. That is the highest rate since January 2018. Costs increased 2 per cent in the month.

That’s adding to the challenges of an economy in a recession that could push an extra 6.6 million Nigerians into poverty, according to World Bank estimates.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to restrict dollar access for food and fertilizer imports has driven traders to the parallel market for foreign exchange, where they pay a lot more.

The move, aimed at boosting local production, has raised costs for importers and added to upward pressure on food prices. A slew of attacks on Nigeria farmers have pushed down food reserves, raising the price of key staples. Annual inflation has been above the 9 per cent top of the Central bank’s target range since 2015.

Bloomberg analysts say the rate could remain in double-digits unless the authorities reform monetary policy to focus on price stability, the International Monetary Fund said last week. Extra interest-rate cuts after 200 basis points of easing this year are unlikely to give an additional boost to the economy, the lender said.

However, the central bank said at its November rates announcement, where it held borrowing costs that this year’s harvest and recovery in domestic production should ease food inflation as the Federal Government opens the land border, removing the blockades that have been in place for more than a year that added to the supply constraints.

