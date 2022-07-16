News

Nigeria’s inflation hits 18.6%, highest in 5 yrs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria’s inflation recorded it highest rise in five years, hitting 18.60 per cent peak on year-on-year basis in June. The latest figure rise confirmed on Friday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is 0.84 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2021 figure of 17.75 per cent.

This means that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of June 2022 when compared to the same month in the previous year (i.e., June 2021). Increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index. On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate increased to 1.82 percent in June 2022, this is 0.03 per cent higher than the rate recorded in May 2022 (1.78 per cent).

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for 12 months period ending June 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period is 16.54 per cent, showing a 0.62 per cent increase compared to 15.93 per cent recorded in June 2021.

In recent months, both energy and food prices, have witnessed tremendous rise, pushing cost of living unbearably high for majority of Nigerians. However, inflation rate varies across states show that in June 2022, all items inflation on a yearon- year basis was highest in Bauchi (21.99%); Kogi (21.37%); Ebonyi (20.73%); while Adamawa (16.14%); Sokoto (16.31%); and Jigawa (16.37%) recorded the slowest rise in headline.

On a month-on-month basis, it recorded the highest increases in Kogi (2.69%); Ondo (2.65%); and Kaduna (2.61%); while Adamawa (-0.26%); Abuja (-.0.03%) and Sokoto (0.79%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation. Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (25.62%); Kogi (24.81%), and River (24.34%), while Jigawa (16.01%); Sokoto (16.24%) and Kaduna (17.75%); recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation. On a month-on-month basis, however, in June 2022 food inflation was highest in Ebonyi (3.52%), Bayelsa (3.27%), and Ondo (3.25%), while Sokoto (0.11%), Taraba (0.94%) and Adamawa (1.22%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation.

 

