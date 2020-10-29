News

Nigeria’s installed power generation now 13,000mw –Minister

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, has said the nation’s installed grid power generation capacity is now 13,000 megawatts (MW) from the 8,000mw that the Muhammadu Buhari administration inherited in 2015. Mamman, who disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power, disclosed that transmission capacity has also increased to 8,000mw from 5,000 in 2015.

He said the distribution systems have the capacity to evacuate 5,500mw of power having grown from 4,500mw in 2015. Mamman said: “Under the able leadership of President Buhari, the country’s grid power capacity has increased significantly from the time this administration took over in 2015 to date.

“During the period between 2015 and date, the sector has recorded successes and has faced challenges. In order to deliver this administration’s promise of providing stable and affordable power to Nigerians, a way forward was defined and supported by Mr. President’s political will.” The minister, who said the quality of service enjoyed by electricity consumers in the country has improved, informed that the “National Control Centre at Osogbo in Osun State recorded the highest energy generation per day in the history of the Nigerian electricity market delivering 112,488mwh of energy on 8th April 2020, while the grid also recorded the highest peak generation ever of 5,420mw on 17th September 2020.”

“This indicates an improvement in the supply of quality and reliable electricity. Furthermore nationwide, there are reports of improvement in the number of hours Nigerians are provided with electricity. This will only get better with the implementation of the Siemens Electrification Roadmap,” he said.

He disclosed that the Siemens of Germany would be involved in both generation and distribution, stressing that the project would be financed through a foreign loan from the German government. The minister pointed out that the Distribution Companies (DisCos) as it were, enjoyed 60 per cent revenues of the power distribution while 40 per cent was for Nigeria, with the agreement that the DisCos would replace damaged infrastructure, and carried out other investment in the sector. Mamman lamented that the DisCos were always dodging from responsibility, by claiming that they had no funds and that government did not allow them to increase tariffs.

