Nigeria’s installed power generation now 13,000mw, says minister

The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman has said the nation’s installed grid power generation capacity is now 13,000mw from the 8,000mw that the President Buhari inherited in 2015.
Mamman, who disclosed this Wednesday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power, disclosed that transmission capacity has also increased to 8,000mw from 5,000 in 2015.
He said the distribution system have the capacity to evacuate 5,500mw of power having grown from 4,500mw in 2015.
Mamman said: “Under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the country’s grid power capacity has increased significantly from the time this administration took over in 2015 to date.
“During the period between 2015 to date, the sector has recorded successes and has faced challenges. In order to deliver this administration’s promise of providing stable and affordable power to Nigerians, a way forward was defined and supported by Mr President’s political will.”

