Nigeria’s inter-bank deals grow by 3.65% to N1.55trn

Trandsctions among Nigerian banks under the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) increased by 3.65 per cent to N1.55 trillion in September from N1.49 trillion in the previous month.

This is just as the value of cheque transactions fell by 8.52 per cent to N265.93 billion in September 2022 from N290.69 billion in August 2022, according to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

NEFT and Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) are closely related and examples of electronic funds transfer. They are irrevocable funds transfer instruction.

According to the NIBSS data, transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels fell slightly by 0.95per cent to N35.39 trillion in September 2022, from N35.73 trillion recorded in the previous month.

Thus, apart from the drop in the value of cheque transactions last month, the data indicates that the value of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions dropped by 1.19 per cent to N32.84 trillion in September from N33.24 trillion in the previous month.

However, according to the data, the value of transactionsthroughPointof Sale (PoS) terminals rose by 3.43 per cent to N735.57billion in September from N711.17 billion in August. According to analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), the decline in e-payment transactions in September compared to the previous month was a result of “consumers’ confidence deteriorating due to high inflationary pressures and high interest environment encouraging savings.”

The analysts predicted that the “value of transactions likely to decline further toN34.5trninOctober due to interest rate hike.” At the end of its meeting on September 27, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) had voted to hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) for the third consecutive time to a two-decade high of 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

The committee also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to a minimum of 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent and left other parameters unchanged.

The Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced the MPC’s decision, explained that the measures were aimed at mopping up excess liquidity, which according to him, is one of the major reasons why inflation had risen to a 17-year high of 20.52 per cent in August 2022 and was also playing a role in the weakening of the naira.

NewTelegraph’s findings, however, indicate that the valueof chequetransactions, has especially maintained a downward trend in recent years as more Nigerians embrace other e-payment channels. For instance, the total value of cheque transactions dropped by 11.45 per cent to N4.13 trillion in 2019 from N4.66 trillion reported by the NIBSSin2018. Itfurtherfellto N2.99trillionandN2.95trillion in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Industry watchers trace the decline of cheques in the country to 2014, when the CBN, in line with its cashless policy, released a new policy on cheque transactions.

The policy placed a ban on payment of value above N10 million through cheques and directed that such payment should be made through electronic paymentchannels. Inareportreleasedin2016, the NIBSS had predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

