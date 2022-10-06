Nigeria’s Internet connection speed increases by 39% in one year –Report

Data published by Ookla has indicated that the median mobile internet connection speed in Nigeria increased by 4.88 Mbps (39.0 per cent) in the 12 months to the start of 2022, while fixed internet connection speeds increased by 2.42 Mbps (31.7 per cent) during the same period. Internet users in Nigeria could have expected the median mobile internet connection speed via cellular networks at 17.38 Mbps, and median fixed internet connection speed at10.06 Mbps.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been ranked 151st on fixed broadband internet speed assessment of 182 countries, according to a new report. Nigeria’s average fixed broadband internet speed is said to be so slow making the country to be 151st out of 182 countries in the latest Speedtest Global Index published by US-based internet speed analysis firm Ookla. Nigeria came far behind Congo, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Burkina Faso that are relatively smaller, economically. It recorded 20.97 megabits per second download speed, while the world’s fastest, Singapore, scored 298 mbps.

In the mobile category, Nigeria came 87th out of 140 countries with a download speed of 33.29 mbps, while South Africa took 46th with 68.9 mbps. The global leader in that category was United Arab Emirate with 258 mbps. Nigeria, however, recorded one of the fastest monthly rise of 15 spots between July and August 2022. Among the Internet service providers in Nigeria, ipNX ranked the fastest with a median speed of 21.34 bps while Smile was ranked the slowest witb 2.44 mbps. Meanwhile, it is believed that the deployment of 5G would increase the internet speed in Nigeria. While launching the new technology, MTN Nigeria said the network will be 10 times faster than the 4G and it is expected to give internet speeds of about 300mbps for fixed systems.

On its 5G, Internet speeds on the MTN network is around is expected to rise exponentially to 300mbps. Already, the company has rolled out its 5G Broadband Router at the rate of N50,000 which is said to give access to super-fast internet. Internet experts said 5G could be significantly faster than 4G, delivering up to 20 Gigabits-persecond (Gbps) peak data rates and 100+ Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates since 5G has more capacity than 4G. According to them, 5G technology has the ability to operate more quickly on cellular and other devices.

Contrary to 2G, 3G, 4G, and 4G LTE, which take hours to download movies, videos, music, and streaming services, with 5G, downloads will just take a few seconds. In addition, it is expected that the global gaming market would benefit from 5G technology. With this technology, an average user can access up to 20Gbps of the internet.

In term of latency, it is said that 5G technology would greatly enhance low latency, making it easier to support other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and virtual reality. Additionally, because of its low latency, it facilitates browsing, enhancing the user experience. “With increased bandwidth, 5G technology makes it possible for data to be transferred seamlessly, enhancing device connectivity and the user experience as a whole. Additionally, the technology improves performance by allowing users to switch between cellular devices and wireless wifi devices seamlessly. Additionally, consumers’ bandwidth would increase if there were fewer 5G towers,” they said.

