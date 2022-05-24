Nigeria’s Internet penetration rises to 109.2m

GROWTH

Nigeria has witnessed growth in Internet usage with about five million new users between 2021 and 2022

Internet use in Nigeria has increased to 109.2 million in 2022 from 104.4 million in 2021. This indicated that internet users in Nigeria increased by 4.8 million (4.6 per cent) between 2021 and 2022.

The new users in the country represent 51.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

This is contained in a research published by DataReportal.

The data contradicted the one published by Statista Research Department, which stated that the number of active internet subscriptions stood at around 143.6 million in Nigeria in February 2022. The vast majority of these connections are said to be mobile GSM connections.

According to DataReportal, as at January 2022, Nigeria’s total population was reported to be 214.1 million. The data showed that Nigeria’s population increased by 5.3 million (2.5 per cent) between 2021 and 2022.

About 49.3 per cent of Nigeria’s population are female, while 50.7 per cent of the population are male.

For perspective, the user figures revealed that 104.9 million people in Nigeria did not use the internet at the start of 2022, meaning that 49.0 per cent of the population remained offline at the beginning of the year.

Data published by Ookla indicated that internet users in Nigeria expected the internet connection speeds at the start of 2022: to be – median mobile internet connection speed via cellular networks at 17.38 Mbps, and median fixed internet connection speed at 10.06 Mbps.

The data revealed that the median mobile internet connection speed in Nigeria increased by 4.88 Mbps (39.0 percent) in the twelve months to the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, it showed that fixed internet connection speed in Nigeria increased by 2.42 Mbps (31.7 percent) during the same period.

It also indicated that there were 32.90 million social media users in Nigeria in January 2022.

The number of social media users in Nigeria at the start of 2022 was said to be equivalent to 15.4 per cent of the total population.

Data published in Meta’s advertising resources indicated that Facebook had 26.10 million users in Nigeria in early 2022.

The company’s revised audience figures mean that Facebook’s ad reach in Nigeria was equivalent to 12.2 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

However, Facebook restricted the use of its platform to people aged 13 and above, meaning that 19.8 percent of the “eligible” audience in Nigeria uses Facebook in 2022.

Facebook’s ad reach in Nigeria was equivalent to 23.9 per cent of the local internet user base (regardless of age) in January 2022.

At the start of 2022, 41.2 per cent of Facebook’s ad audience in Nigeria was female, while 58.8 per cent was male.

The data also indicated that ads on Facebook Messenger reached 4.05 million users in Nigeria in early 2022.

The company’s revised audience numbers suggest that Facebook Messenger’s ad reach in Nigeria was equivalent to 1.9 per cent of the total population at the start of the year.

Facebook Messenger restricts the use of its platform to people aged 13 and above though, so it’s also worth highlighting that ads reach 3.1 percent of Facebook Messenger’s “eligible” audience in Nigeria in 2022.

The social platform Messenger’s ad reach in Nigeria is equivalent to 3.7 per cent of the local internet user base (regardless of age).

At the start of 2022, 38.3 per cent of Facebook Messenger’s ad audience in Nigeria were female, while 61.7 per cent were male.

Updates to Google’s advertising resources indicated that YouTube had 32.90 million users in Nigeria in early 2022.

The figure indicated that YouTube’s 2022 ad reach was equivalent to 15.4 percent of Nigeria’s total population at the start of the year.

To put those figures in perspective, YouTube ads reached 30.1 per cent of Nigeria’s total internet user base (regardless of age) in January 2022.

At that time, 44.7 per cent of YouTube’s ad audience in Nigeria were female, while 55.3 per cent were male.

For Instagram users in Nigeria, it was gathered that Instagram had 9.05 million users in Nigeria in early 2022.

The figure suggested that Instagram’s ad reach in Nigeria was equivalent to 4.2 per cent of the total population at the start of the year.

However, Instagram restricted the use of its platform to people aged 13 and above. So, it’s helpful to know that 6.9 per cent of the “eligible” audience in Nigeria uses Instagram in 2022.

It is also worth noting that Instagram’s ad reach in Nigeria at the start of 2022 was equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the local internet user base (regardless of age).

In early 2022, 44.3 per cent of Instagram’s ad audience in Nigeria were female, while 55.7 per cent were male.

Figures published in LinkedIn’s advertising resources indicated that LinkedIn had 6.30 million “members” in Nigeria in early 2022.

However, note that LinkedIn’s advertising tools publish audience reach data based on total registered members, rather than the monthly active users that form the basis of the ad reach figures published by most other social media platforms.

LinkedIn’s audience in Nigeria was equivalent to 2.9 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

LinkedIn restricts the use of its platform to people aged 18 and above though, so it’s also helpful to know that 5.9 per cent of the “eligible” audience in Nigeria uses LinkedIn in 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...