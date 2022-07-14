Nigeria’s Internet subscribers rise by 60.36m

On average, no few than 8.62 million Nigerian have been using Internet yearly for the past seven years. This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who stated that Internet subscribers had grown from 90 million in 2015 to 150.36 million as at May 2022.

He added that within the period, broadband penetration increased from eight per cent to 43.67 per cent, indicating that over 83.3 million subscribers are on broadband networks of 3G and 4G. “Indeed, between November 2021 and May 2022, the networks have added seven million new users,” he said. The number of active internet subscriptions stood at around 143.6 million in Nigeria in February 2022. The vast majority of these connections are mobile GSM connections. In 2022, 37.3 per cent of the Nigerian population accessed the internet via mobile device.

This share is projected to grow to 48 per cent in 2026. In 2021, the number of mobile internet users in Nigeria amounted to over 80.93 million. According to the NCC boss, Nigeria’s broadband penetration recorded a quantum leap in the last seven months from November 2021 with a record of seven million new subscriptions, indicating a steady rise in the nation’s quest to achieve 70 per cent national coverage by 2025. Danbatta said telecommunication sector has been impressively growing Nigerian economy as he informed that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the sector contributed 12.61 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a reasonable leap from 8.50 per cent in 2015, a 4.11 per cent increase within six years. He stated that active mobile voice subscription also increased from 151 million in 2015 to over 204 million as at May 2022, while teledensity is 107.17 per cent.

On universal access and service, the NCC chief executive said the Commission, through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), has recorded huge successes to-wards ensuring that telecommunications services are accessible to a large number of people (and communities) at affordable prices, in addition to various projects being implemented by the Commission to increase universal access and service as well as to enhance government efforts in poverty reduction.

He said through the Commission’s Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, also known as NCC’s 5-Point Agenda, a number of steps have been taken towards implementing all the digital economy-oriented policies that require the attention of the Commission, including the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030.

“It is our belief that the communications industry will continue to experience more quantum leaps that will be beneficial to the nation’s economy and its citizens,” the EVC stated. Meanwhile, it is expected that with the deployment of 5G network, there would be an increase in the number of Internet subscribers in Nigeria, especially those who access the Internet via mobile devices. Industry players have urged NCC to make a policy that would allow the small scale operators participate in the deployment of the new technology. Subscribers have also charged government to set the data price within their purchasing capacity.

Those who spoke to New Telegraph said they expect the data to be at the minimum range that is affordable by the lowest income earners in the country, while ex-tending the network to the rural areas. The country ranked 43rd in a list of 230 countries worldwide, from the cheapest to the most expensive for mobile data. In the regional comparison, Nigeria was among the nations with lower costs for mobile data in Africa. Out of 60 plans analysed in the country, the lowest price observed was $0.03 per 1GB for a 30 days plan. In the most expensive plan, 1GB cost $5.25.

