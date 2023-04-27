Nigeria’s Internet users increase by 0.45% to 157m in one month

The number of Internet users in Nigeria has increased by 0.45 per cent to reach 156.9 mil- lion in February, 2023, rising from 156.2 million in January of the same year. The subscriptions were recorded across all mobile, fixed and VOIP networks in the country.

This was revealed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), indicating that network providers added about 700,000 new users within a month. Meanwhile, despite the availability of different networks offering internet services, mobile devices remain the dominant network used by Nigerians to access the internet. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have always accused the mobile opera- tors of stifling their operations, claiming that the MNOs takes larger percentage of their revenue by providing the same internet service.

The latest industry statistics re- leased by the NCC showed that telecoms operators recorded a total of 743,065 new subscriptions in the month to achieve the new height. As of January 2023, internet subscriptions in the country stood at 156.2 million. Compared to the January 2023 figure, the internet subscription on the network increased by 0.45 per cent in February. The NCC’s data revealed that the mobile network operators MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, maintained their dominance of the internet market with 156.4 million subscriptions.

VOIP operators Smile and Ntel accounted for 345,422 internet subscriptions, while 16,320 were on fixed wired networks (21st Century and iPNX). The subscription to broadband, that is, high-speed internet service, also rose to 92.5 million in February from 92 million recorded in January this year. This brought the country’s broadband penetration to 48.49 per cent. The broadband subscriptions in- creased by 1.7 million from 90.3 million in December, 2022 to reach 92 million in January, 2023, pushed the Nigeria’s broadband penetration to 48.20 per cent in January. When the Broadband Plan Was Launched In 2020, The Penetration Has Grown By Only 9.71 Per Cent Within Three Years As It Stood At 38.49 Per Cent In 2020. If The Pace Of Growth Does Not Increase In The Next Two Years, The CounTry Is Most Likely To Miss The 70 Per Cent Target. According to NCC statistics, Globacom recorded an increase of 340,576 internet subscriptions in the month, which shot up its total active internet subscriptions to 43.4 million from the 43.06 million it recorded in January 2023.

MTN, which has the largest operator by subscriber number, recorded in February an addition of 335,939 new internet subscriptions in the month, which brought its total active subscriptions to 66.7 million from the 66.4 million it recorded in January 2023. Also, Airtel recorded a 111,039 increase in the month as its data- base grew from 41.7 million active internet subscriptions in January 2023 to 41.8 million in February. However, 9mobile lost some internet subscriptions in the month as its database was reduced by 41,851. The telco’s active internet subscribers deteriorated to 4.33 million from 4.38 million in January. Meanwhile, the number of internet subscribers in Nigeria has been projected to increase by 13 per cent, an equivalence of 19.9 million to reach 172.56 million users by the end of 2023. The figure, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), rose to 152.71 million in 2022. It is believed that the expansion in the use of technology and proliferation of mobile phone users due to exposure to social media would lead to astronomic increase in the mobile internet penetration.