Nigeria’s Internet users increased by 0.91% to 156m

Internet subscription in Nigeria has risen by 0.91 in December, 2022 to reach 156.2 million in January, 2023. This was revealed by the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). As at December last year, the country recorded a total of 1.4 million new internet subscribers.

The total active internet connections were 154.8 million and grew to 156.2 million in January, this year. According to the agency, people connected to internet through various sources, which include mobile phones, fixed wired network, and VoIPs. Meanwhile, the data indicated that more people connected to the internet through mobile than any other source with 155.6 million subscribers to the four major mobile operators including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile. With this statistics, the mobile operators, as usual, continued to dominate in providing network to internet users, leaving other operators with just only 0.6 million subscribers, representing 0.38 per cent of the total active subscription in Nigeria. Out of the 0.6 million subscriptions, the VoIP operators such as Smile Communications and Ntel accounted for 348,236; fixed wired networks – 21st Century and iPNX got 16,144 while other internet service providers (ISPs) accounted for 204,810 of the total active internet subscribers in Nigeria.

There has been face-off between the mobile service operators and the other operators, who accuse the mobile operators of stifling them. The NCC data also indicated that broadband subscriptions also increased by 1.7 million form 90.3 million in December, 2022 to reach 92 millon in January, 2023. This has pushed the Nigeria’s broadband penetration to 48.20 per cent. With this, the country will be working towards achieving additional 21.8 per cent to achieve its 70 per cent target. The country has set a 70 per cent penetration target by 2025. When the broadband plan was launched in 2020, the penetration has grown by only 9.71 per cent within three years as it stood at 38.49 per cent in 2020. If the pace of growth does not increase in the next two years, the coun- try is most likely to miss the 70 per cent target.

It has eight proposed initiatives that need to be achieved in the next two years. There is a need to speed things up, otherwise, the plan would likely not be achieved. The eight initiatives include the issuance of executive order to declare telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and full implementation of the plan; to ensure open access, prevent overlap and facilitate right of way (RoW) issuance at statutory rates; leverage existing infrastructure of the Nigeria Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) to reach unserved and rural areas; implement and enforce national uniform RoW charges for fibre builds at a rate of N145 per metre square and ensure open access and accounting separation; and work with states to implement one-stop shop to accelerate approvals and harmonised fees. Others include ensuring efficient use of spectrum, use it or lose it policy, open and transparent spectrum planning including TV White Space deployment for broadband; incentivise low-cost smartphone devices and promoting local assembly manufacturing of telecom network and end device components; and coordinating government spending, schemes, and programmes to ensure access in public institutions, example, schools, hospitals, as well as ministries, departments and agencies.

Business

Samsung heir released from prison on parole

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from a South Korean prison and is now on parole. He served 207 days in jail – just over half the sentence he received after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January, reports the BBC. The case involved the country’s former President Park Guen-hye, who is […]
Business

AfCFTA: ‘SMEs deserve Special recognition’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As leaders and stakeholders continue to savour the expected gains of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, renowned economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has said that the hard work of the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) sector must be rewarded. Utomi, who is the Chairperson, Pan-African Private Sector Trade & Investment Committee (PAFTRAC), […]
Business

Seplat Energy grows profit by 197.8% to N34.7bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Seplat Energy Plc yesterday announced its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 197.8 per cent to N34.7 billion from N10.6 billion year-on-year. The board recommended an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share in the period under review. The company in its results […]

