Nigeria’s Internet users to increase by 12.5% in 2024

The number of internet subscribers in Nigeria has been projected to increase by 13 per cent, an equivalent of 19.9 million to reach 172.56 million users by the end of 2023.

The figure, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), rose to 152.71 million in 2022. It is believed that the expansion in the use of technology and proliferation of mobile phone users due to exposure to social media would lead to astronomic increase in the mobile internet penetration.

The last update of industry statistics on NCC website indicated that mobile (GSM) accounted for 152.15 million subscribers, while fixed wire and VoIP accounted for a meagre 0.46 mi subscribers.

According to the data, the total number of active mobile internet subscribers increased to 152.15 million at the end of October 2022 from 139 million recorded in October 2021. By implication, this means that the country’s mobile internet subscribers increased by 12.17 million within one year. And is expected to rise to 176 million in another one year, by 2023 ending.

The analysis of the data showed that all mobile networks recorded an increase in internet subscriptions except 9mobile. While MTN Nigeria’s internet subscribers increased by 6.41 million from 58.10 million to 64.51 million in 2022, subscribers under Globacom and Airtel increased by 3.44 million and 3.23 million respectively. 9mobile, on the other hand, lost 694,614 internet subscribers, dropping to 5.11 million.

Moreover, internet penetration amounted to over 38 percent of the population in 2022 and is set to reach 48 percent in 2027. Nigeria is one of the most populous countries worldwide, it said that its large population will be an advantage to push the penetration. Apart from that, experts said more people will move to mobile, doing virtually all their jobs online on their mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been ranked low among the African countries in term of fastest internet speed. It ranked below South Africa and Morocco, which occupy the first two places in the continent with a speed of 23.57Mbps and 19.20Mbps respectively.

The country ranked 89th out if 139 countries checked in the world and 16th out of the 46 countries sampled in Africa, with an average speed of 11.55Mbps coming on the heels of Gabon and Congo at 11.70Mbps and 11.67Mbps internet speeds respectively.

This is according to the findings of a new report from Speed- Checker, which collects data from end-user devices running both Android and iOS. While MTN was found as the fastest mobile network operator in South Africa, Airtel takes the lead in Nigeria as the fastest mobile network operator.

The company explains that measurements are “executed towards a content delivery network (CDN) that has a large geographical footprint and hosts a significant part of the content that is being accessed by the users. “This ensures our results are a good approximation of the user’s actual quality of experience.

All measurements must contain accurate location information using GPS or Wi-Fi geolocation methods,” it said. “Measurements are considered only from apps that have been approved by SpeedChecker.

Submitted measurements are checked to see if they are within expected ranges and additional security precautions are implemented to ensure measurement data is not being manipulated,” the company explained. The fastest countries for mobile downloads after South Africa and Morocco are Tunisia,

Mali and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Malawi. Botswana is sixth, followed by Namibia, Madagascar, Liberia and Mauritius. Of the 46 countries analysed for internet speeds by SpeedChecker, the Central African Republic scored last at 3.97Mbit/s.

Mauritania and Libya didn’t perform much better, coming in second and third last respectively. Furthermore, the report revealed South Africa comes fifth place when it comes to African countries with the best mobile coverage behind Mauritius, Comoros, Seychelles and Egypt.

On the other hand, Nigeria takes 12th place on the list of best mobile coverage with MTN offering the better coverage. Mauritius takes first place with a coverage score of 928 while Mauritius telecoms provides the better coverage in the country.

Comoros comes second place followed by Seychelles, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Swaziland, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Malawi closely followed by Nigeria. However, the Global Internet Value Index, which is just released by Surfshark has revealed that Nigerians pay more for internet service.

