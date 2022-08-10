Nigeria’s job seekers and tech prospects

The number of job seekers in Nigeria increases astronomically by the day. The intriguing aspect of the unending scenario is that most of these individuals are imbued with tangible tech prowess or potentials that should rather make them job creators.

The dangers inherent in joblessness are so conspicuous and frightening in such a way that everyone has become very conscious of its presence, hence invariably make tremendous effort to avert the menace. In spite of the frantic and tireless steps usually taken by the teeming citizens and successive governments to ensure they aren’t trapped in the pothole cruelly dug by unemployment, they still overtime encounter its ruthless scourge, apparently signifying that their effort isn’t good enough or that something is really wrong somewhere.

However, my last visit to one of the West African countries lately made me understand that Nigeria isn’t exceptional while discussing unemployment or that the term is not peculiar to the acclaimed giant of Africa.

But, it seems the degree at which it parades its tentacles and elbows in Nigeria is so enormous that the country is ostensibly taking the lead in the comity of nations. This is the sole reason many are deeply concerned and bothered over the anomaly, hence the need for drastic measures towards cushioning the excruciating effects. It’s noteworthy that unemployment is not a personal plight but a general one, thus the essence of a societal approach in a bid to tackling it.

This is why countless schools of thought have overtime shown great concern over the lingering nature of the cankerworm as well as aired their views on how best to tackle it. Though unemployment isn’t a convincing excuse to indulge in any crime, hence no discerning mind encourages people to resort to it, it’s worth noting that its scourge remains one of the prime reasons all sorts of criminal activities have escalated in recent times.

Another disturbing occurrence that’s apropos of unemployment is the employability status of our present days’ graduates. It’s not anymore news that most of these youths are obviously unemployable, thus posing threat to the labour market and their chances of being meaningfully employed.

The plight as stated in the above paragraph is mainly attributable to lack of adequate knowledge as acquired from Opinion their respective institutions of learning, or inability of our various undergraduates to stick to the needful while on campus.

Taking a painstaking study of all these issues, it’s needless to assert that the ongoing unemployment crisis in Nigeria is not unconnected with dilapidated learning environment cum facilities, decline in the country’s value system, and insufficient employers of labour, among others.

Though nepotism is highly condemnable and unacceptable, those who attribute unemployment to it might be making a big mistake because if there are sufficient firms or employment opportunities, such a practice like favouritism or what have you would hardly be detected by anyone.

Before now, or in the olden days, Nigerians were gainfully engaged with various works simply because the jobs were readily available and the population was conspicuously far lesser than what we could witness now. But with the growing lack of sustainability of various government-owned establishments coupled with the astronomical growth of the country’s population, the job spaces abruptly became overwhelmed by the number of people in the labour market. A lot has really gone wrong in the system, but the good news is that, we can once again get it right if the needful is done by the relevant authorities.

This can only be actualized by revisiting the drawing board. It would be very wonderful for the government to comprehend that the endless unemployment issues can aptly be addressed by truly comprehending the real value of technology, hence embracing its measures. It’s worthy of note that only technological approach could significantly alleviate all crises that are apropos unemployment. First, we need to revamp the country’s education sector.

The current educational system of the Nigerian society has really deteriorated that an urgent, candid and apt measure is required towards its revitalization. We must be ready to train our young ones with a view to becoming self-reliant in their respective abilities.

Since the population is growing by the day and the firms aren’t increasing meaningfully, there’s a compelling need to prepare these Nigerians so they could emerge as entrepreneurs or employers of labour rather than seekers.

Our various technical colleges, which have apparently gone into moribund, must be revived in earnest to keep the ground running. Those days, graduates of these institutions – even without proceeding to a higher level of learning – could stand on their own as well as comfortably raise wonderful families with their earnings.

The governments at all levels ought to endeavour to equip the various tertiary schools in their respective jurisdictions, so that, the graduates can defend themselves in any setting and equally start up something meaningful without ‘giraffing’ for the availability of any form of white-collar job as it is currently the case.

In view of the above, the schools’ authorities must strengthen the value of the ongoing Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), which was primarily set up by the government to aid the technical upbringing of the learners irrespective of their disciplines. Inter alia, the governments need to provide enabling environment to enable all tech-driven talents to thrive as well as ensure that the available patents of the numerous institutions domiciled in their jurisdictions are duly commercialized.

Research works in any quarter must also be given a due attention since technology is strictly dependent on research. Conclusively, it would be sacrilegious to beat about the bush while discussing tech-driven matters, because technology is all about facts.

Hence, the government needs to acknowledge that the suggested measures can never yield significant and tangible results if we continue to relegate the power supply issue to the background. We must understand that only uninterruptible electricity can encourage entrepreneurship to a great extent as desired by the people. Therefore, this technological factor requires the highest sincere attention.

This critique is targeted to express that Nigeria as a people can only aptly address unemployment-related cases if tech measures are duly deployed, hence the need not to shortchange realities.

We, as a people, must collectively work to make our teeming young ones job creators, not job seekers, to save Nigeria from imminent collapse. Think about it!

