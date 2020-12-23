Sports

Nigeria’s Joel Obi faces racist abuse in Italy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from a player with Pisa, who denied the accusation.
Chievo said in a statement that Obi was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect”, alleging that Pisa player Michele Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards Obi in the first half of the 2-2 draw.
“Chievo regrets that a phrase heard by most on the pitch was not followed by any disciplinary action: neither by the referee, nor the assistant or fourth official, nor the federation delegate,” it added.
Pisa said the club “distanced itself” from Chievo’s statement, saying the alleged insult was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch.
“Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones,” it added.
Obi has spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Internazionale, Parma and Torino as well as Nigeria’s Super Eagles, reports The Guardian.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL, La Liga back on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

English Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action from 11-14 September 2020. Just a month and a half after the 2019-20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign which […]
Sports

Adebayor leaves Olimpia over corona fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has had his contract at Paraguayan club Olimpia terminated by mutual consent. The 36-year-old Togolese striker had played only twice for the Asuncion club since signing in February, and had not scored in the time before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the league. His […]
Sports

NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men’s National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: