Nigeria’s Joel Obi faces racist abuse in Italy

Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from a player with Pisa, who denied the accusation.

Chievo said in a statement that Obi was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect”, alleging that Pisa player Michele Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards Obi in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

“Chievo regrets that a phrase heard by most on the pitch was not followed by any disciplinary action: neither by the referee, nor the assistant or fourth official, nor the federation delegate,” it added.

Pisa said the club “distanced itself” from Chievo’s statement, saying the alleged insult was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch.

“Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones,” it added.

Obi has spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Internazionale, Parma and Torino as well as Nigeria’s Super Eagles, reports The Guardian.

