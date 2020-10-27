Nigeria’s leadership challenge

It is on record that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), came on stream on the strength of its change mantra. In achieving that feat, the party coupled a lot of issues together in its manifesto, to hoodwink the public and massively embarked on propaganda to invoke a narrative that dealt a lethal blow on President Goodluck Jonathan’s stay in power. The APC’s manifesto was one that gave a futuristic peep into how to recover a country that was in dire straits under Jonathan.

President Buhari was part of those who staged public protests against some of the rebarbative policies of President Jonathan, especially his removal of oil subsidy and increase in pump price of petroleum.

The idea of oil subsidy removal was later jettisoned like one poisoned chalice that was too heavy to swallow. The pump price of petroleum was reduced to N87 until APC spin-doctors came to town.

Today, all the major items that formed the plank of APC’s 2015 campaign promises have been abandoned by a government that takes “dreaming” as its article of faith. Listening to President Buhari speak, and the defence of his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Channels Television, Politics Today on Thursday, I knew we were in for big trouble. I could see the dubiety of a presidency that is full of eternal contradictions and self-righteous indignation.

They hardly act until you kick them in the butt to remind them of their responsibility to the citizens and the nation at large. I will keep repeating this line that in a 21st world, having a Buhari as president, with all the manifest shortcomings, is a disaster foretold. From simple speech writing to delivery, from gauging the mood of the nation to underpinning the dominant issues that needed mention, the Buhari presidency is one calamity too many.

How on earth will a president ignore the climax of the #EndSARS protest; the shootings at the Lekki Toll Plaza with its attendant casualties, in what has become a global outrage over the action of the Military? How can the President pay tribute to the fallen policemen and choose to ignore others who were victims of executive highhandedness in that dastardly act? If I read the president’s mind correctly, it is like saying; “oh, it serves you people right, after all you should have known the implication of protesting”. After that drab presentation, I came to the irrevocable conclusion that President Buhari did not actually earn the 2019 election victory. It was rigged massively and he doesn’t give a damn about it any longer.

A truly elected president would not show such attached disdain about those who elected him to preside over the affairs of the nation. He would not look down on them with scorn and derision. He would ordinarily share in their aspirations no matter how disagreeable he might appear to be concerning the issues under focus.

President Buhari came and delivered a speech that has set all tongues raising concerns about our collective trajectory. Few days later, his spin-doctors have now suddenly seen the need to remember those fallen heroes of the #EndSARS protest, while investigation is yet to conclude.

I saw a tweet by one of President Buhari’s daughters, saying “Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria” and I began to wonder if Zahrah truly understands where Nigeria is at present. President Buhari was voted into office to help provide leadership that would yield ground for plausible solutions to our hydra-headed problems. Rather than solve the problems, he became the problem. His leadership style belongs in the Stone Age era.

His approach is taciturn and reclusive. He lacks the basic skills of conversational leadership which a diverse nation such as ours urgently requires to build a national consensus and consciousness on sensitive issues affecting our nationality. Rather than inspire hope and invoke passion, whenever President Buhari speaks, he creates more gaffes than attempting to carry the citizenry along. All those cut and paste speeches are not refreshing enough to placate a people that have continued to gnash their teeth for very obvious reasons.

From the fallout of the protest, it is obvious that Nigeria’s fastest growing industry is poverty and hunger. The looting of warehouses where palliatives were stored, became an eye opener of some sort. It exposed the prevalent hunger by a citizenry that has been over-burdened by inclement policies of the Buhari presidency.

From all categories of persons, we saw the scramble for food items from warehouse to warehouse, to underscore the insincerity and systemic failure in our governance process. The footages of the scramble for food were like famished baboons let loose into banana plantation, grabbing whatever that was in sight. A nation that was already drained economically by the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, became victim in the hands of President Buhari.

Rather than get palliatives, the government increased pump price of petroleum and electricity tariffs. That was a double jeopardy for a people that were at the receiving end of excruciating hunger and poverty, made worse by the absence of any deliberate, sustained and conscious effort at cushioning the negative impact of the pandemic. So, when the #EndSARS protest lasted, it became a fertile ground to vent bottled anger and spleen over the apparent neglect of the citizenry.

All the promises of the APC as captured in its manifesto, have been abandoned; restructuring, jobs creation, revamping education, poverty alleviation, and reduction in the pump price of petroleum. What the APC and the Buhari presidency have succeeded in doing was to put Nigeria in the reverse gear, taking us into a world of poverty, hunger, deprivations and internally displaced persons. Were APC to be a promise keeper, the idea of #EndSARS protest would not have arisen, in the first place.

The theme of the protest was all about reforms, rebranding, repackaging and recreating ideas to make them meet with the modern expectations. Despite the noise that APC made about restructuring, it has suddenly been hiding behind a finger, while the agitations have continued to gather steam. In APC and Buhari’s world, the police are the poorest paid public servants. In APC world, police barracks stink to high heavens, as a result of neglect and abandonment.

Do we need to remind President Buhari to reform the police in a new world order where sophistication of crimes and criminalities is gaining traction? Do we need to kick the president in the butt for him to speak to us at a time when the country was going up in flames? The APC has failed woefully as a party for abandoning its own manifesto and not being able to rein in the president to respect his covenant with the Nigerian people.

Rather than grow prosperity, they are growing poverty and hunger, kidnapping and armed banditry. Rather than promote unity of purpose and a sense of solidarity across the country, the APC and the Buhari presidency are planting seeds of discord amongst a cross section of Nigerians through nepotism and ethnic bigotry. The rain of poverty and hunger falling on us presently is not showing any sign to abate soon. The looting continues ad infinitum.

When it was instructive for President Buhari to speak to our emotions and calm our frayed nerves, he became the marketing manager of a government that has crippled our economy, telling us about some nebulous policies of poverty alleviation in the name of “farmermoni, tradermoni, N-power, N-tech” and their like. If the output from those policies are not yielding ground for a better appreciation of our economic predicament, why still sustain them? If they were that effective and therapeutic to our sordid economic realities, poverty would not have been growing at such a geometric proportion. As a consequence of these failings, insecurity now walks on bare feet all over Nigeria searching for victims on a daily basis; kidnapping, armed banditry and insurgency. The rivers of blood flow from North to South, meandering through our farmlands, highways and homes, without corresponding effort to arrest the situation.

Once the government hears simple talk of protest, it will roll out Operation Python Smile, as if such operation has ever been effective in the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East all these years. The military has become polarised and heavily corrupt, the police are heavily enmeshed in corruption, other security agencies have taken the sleeping pills, snoring away their sorrow, when they were supposed to be awake to their responsibility.

Nigeria is on auto-pilot, cruising at a higher altitude to unpretentious perfidy. Something must surely give, to birth a new political order. In 2023, the youth must make a louder statement to alter the political nomenclature that promotes rigging and vote buying. They must organise and not agonise. They must behave differently from the ubiquitous politicians who have failed to deliver effective leadership, encourage some sound minds to cash in on the opportunity of this protest to articulate a roadmap for the future.

Our major problem is leadership atrophy at all levels of government. Such leadership gap makes corruption the normative order. Corruption has become so endemic that the institutions set up to fight corruption have become partners in the illicit trade. We cannot endure the present leadership inertia for so long.

In 2023, the youth must speak with one voice by saying “enough is enough”. That is one way to checkmate the present leadership diarrhoea that has continued to embellish the corridors of power. It is time for new paradigms.

