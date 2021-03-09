Nigeria’s leap in the air

I am still wondering aloud why people choose to describe Nigeria as giant of Africa? Is it about its size, landmass, ungovernable areas, population or its capacity for the ridiculous?

Is it about the combinations of all manner of characters from the ordinary to the mundane, or its capacity to behave in a most unusual manner? Is it about the leadership role of Nigeria in Africa or its peace-keeping mission in the years of yore, when the country helped to restore democracy in some West African countries by deliberate intervention?

Are we called giants of Africa because of the oil that is being scavenged from the backwaters of a polluted South-South region or because we are a nation without senses?

We have some of the best assemblage of professors and academics in the world who specialise in professing jargons and mere rhetorics. Are we giants because of our bad roads infrastructure or epileptic power supply that has consumed billions of dollars without a breakthrough?

Are we giants because we have capacity to grow our unemployment market and make able bodied men to roam the streets in search for jobs that do not exist?

Just why do they call Nigeria giant of Africa? Is it as a result of our North and South divide, or simply for our babel of voices when political discourses take the centre stage?

I have tried to understand the rationale for this bogus description, and all I could see is a nation of flourishing industry in kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and armed robbery.

Ours is a broken nation, that is in dire need of a nationalistic, patriotic and forward-looking leadership that could translate our problems to opportunities for all. I am awed by the realities that stare one in the face in recent times.

I was watching the ostentatious ceremony that greeted the arrival of that imported vaccine, called astrazeneca, from the Abuja airport down to the city centre in Abuja.

A letter was written to invite media houses and other stakeholders to the airport because one vaccine was being ferried to Nigeria to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

A dumping ground for a country that never uses her brains and intellectuals to achieve anything. After the jamboree at the airport, the vaccine, dressed in elegant cargo carts, was chauffeured to the city centre, where it was finally domiciled.

On Thursday, 4th March, there was another elaborate jamboree to introduce the vaccine to Nigerians publicly. Very important personalities from the government attended this ceremony from the Speaker, House of Representatives to the officials of the Health Ministry.

After all the razzmatazz, I was expecting the Speaker of the House to lead the Health Minister, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of State, Ministry of Health and other important dignitaries to receive the jab as a confidence boosting engagement.

Alas, they called one of the health officials, Dr. Cyprian to receive the first jab, and the other government bigmen vanished from the scene. On Saturday, 6th March, another ceremony was organised at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, where the President and his Vice, publicly took the jab to convince Nigerians that it was safe to take this imported product.

Those who have been the frontline drivers of anti-corona project, the SGF, the Ministers of Health, the Director General of the NCDC, and a host of other personnel that make up the team, were never seen taking the vaccine.

That is not much of a problem. I watched on Arise TV on Friday, the explanation of the President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), who used all the finest attributes to decorate the imported product. And a thought immediately struck my sensibilities; could it be that one of the reasons for being called the giant of Africa, is our unquenchable thirst for jumping at imported products.

Do we mean to say that the NMA, in the last 12 months could not rally its members together and collaborate with pharmacists and laboratory technicians to produce our own vaccine as a response to the trial and error that AstraZeneca represents? The last time, I heard Prof. Maurice Iwu talked about the capacity of Nigeria’s Pharmacists to generate a vaccine that could rapidly deal with this pandemic. After that initial assurances, nothing was heard again.

The next thing would be; “sorry, the country is presently broke and cannot afford the cost of research”. End of story. The AstraZeneca was a product of research from some professors and academics who felt the urgent need to arrest the ferocity of the coronavirus and reduce its impact. What do we think about as a country when we are faced with the pandemic? We preferred to procure because some middlemen will make some cool bucks, than sponsor scientists that could generate our own vaccine against the virus. T

o make matters worse, ask the project coordinators how much has been expended in the last one year, you will likely get murmurs rather than response. How many testing centres do we still have one year after? How many persons have been tested nationwide? In a population of estimated 200 million people, we have not tested 2% of it, yet we glamourise so perfunctorily that we are fighting coronavirus pandemic. In Nigeria today, does it look so convincingly that we truly have the pandemic in such a threatening ratio? What has happened to residents of Kogi State, where nothing has been done because the state governor, Yahaya Bello, never believed in the coronavirus story? What deaths have been linked to coronavirus in Kogi State, where the governor had openly stated that he would not be used as a guinea pig to test the efficacy of the vaccine? Where are our scientists in the face of this vaccine this, vaccine that, in an era of trial and error that has dominated the discourse on the pandemic? When you visit our so-called public health institutions, you are likely going to die faster than the ailment that warranted your visit, ab initio. They are best described as death institutions. Even the Aso Clinic, that ought to be an A-grade hospital for the first family and other senior government officials, has since become a shadow of itself. Check out its budgetary allocations year in, year out, it runs into several billions, such that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari had to raise alarm at some point in the life of this administration. The situation is not only worse in the villages, it is most non-existing. The state of our healthcare system is as rotten as a country with rudderless leadership that Nigeria has become. You hardly find doctors in the villages. Doctors prefer to work in cities and towns where it becomes easier to make easy money. Doctors have become experts in labour matters and strikes. It is strike today, strike tomorrow. What time would they have for researches and experimentation? Nigeria is just one bunch of a joke, massaging its own ego and calling itself giant of Africa. I am still searching for that giant and the instruments that qualify her for such rating. Poor roads, poor health facilities, poor salary structure, poor quality of life, poor living standard, poor employment ratio, poor security, poor leadership, corruption everywhere. In fact, the EFCC has become the third political party in Nigeria, in a manner of speaking. Our current leadership is rotating on the same axis, one step forward, two steps backward, mobility to nowhere. Delegated responsibility is the order of the day, because the president is never aware. There is fire on the mountain everywhere you turn. We cannot see what our destination looks like. In a 21st century world, we are still talking about herdsmen, nomadism and pastoralism, such primitive method of animal husbandry. Are we really serious about growing our economy, or are we now surrendering to kidnapping and banditry as the new challenges consuming our creativity? The level of corruption is killing us.

Those who told us they are fighting corruption have been abusing their discretionary powers in a most ridiculous manner. No doubt, Nigeria is going through its worst moments in history. Every direction you turn, it is one trouble too many.

To survive the gory details of a nation in turmoil defines our strength and capacity to outlive leadership oppressors and tormentors. We are looking to welcoming 2023 to do away with President Buhari and usher in a new thinking, away from this colourless rulership that presently presides over the country.

It is not that 2023 will present the ready-made answers to our nagging questions, but there would be a new appeal and feeling that will signpost better things to come. We must collectively work together to secure our country first for a more assured 2023.

There has to be a country first and foremost, before we can begin to discuss 2023 presidency, even as we need it more urgently than ever before. The task to preserve our unity in diversity is our collective responsibility.

We must rise to the occasion before we get consumed in the inferno of ethnic chauvinism, clannish sentiments, nepotism, cronyism, and selective amnesia which have continued to define the trajectory of the present administration.

