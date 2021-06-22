Nigeria’s milk, derivatives’ bills hit N668.2bn

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s foreign exchange restrictions, imports bills on milk and derivatives have hit $1.39 billion. It was gathered that demand for the products had increased by 87 per cent as total Nigeria’s dairy market remains $1.6 billion in the last one year.

In February 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched a programme to conserve foreign exchange and encourage local production of milk and dairy products.

However, total local production of dairy remains at $210 million, making the foreign exchange restrictions not working out as expected because of the huge importation of milk and milk derivatives into the country.

Last year, the Federal Government declared that it would ban imported dairy product by 2022. However, CBN exempted and approved six Nigerian companies to import milk and dairy products that had keyed into Nigeria’s backward integration programme as the solution to increase dairy productivity. The companies include Chi Limited, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria Plc, TG Arla Dairy Products Limited, Promasidor Nigeria Limited and Integrated Dairies Limited.

According to the Deputy Director, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Dr Mary Abiaeye, Nigeria’s dairy demand is 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum. She added that Nigeria was the largest importer of processed milk in West Africa.

According to her, “Nigeria’s domestic production does not meet daily capacity utilisation for the dairy companies and consumer demand, while the shortfall is imported.”

Also, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development explained that the country needed 1.8 billion litres of milk yearly. Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations had said that domestic milk production was underdeveloped in Nigeria as a cow produces one kilogramme of milk per day compared to United States’ 35 kilogrammes per day.

According to FAO Country Representative, Fred Kafeero, Nigerian cattle produce less milk due to low investment and slow government policy intervention, which would have provided incentives for increased dairy production.

However, it would be recalled that as part of efforts to boost the country’s local milk production, Ekiti State government had concluded plans to produce 3.65 litres of milk annually with the support of CBN and the United State.

The first batch of shipment of pregnant Jersey breed dairy cows from the United States had been imported into the state’s dairy farm at Ikun Ekiti in April, this year.

The Ikun Dairy Farm is a joint venture between Promasidor Nigeria Limited and Ekiti State Government and will produce 10,000 liters of milk daily. Also, it was gathered that the

state would take delivery of two additional shipments of dairy cows from the United States over the next couple of weeks.

According to Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, Gerald Smith, the introduction of U.S. dairy cows will boost local milk production and contribute significantly to ensuring sustainable food security in Nigeria.

Smith explained: “Promasidor Nigeria Limited in partnership with Ekiti State Government and with the strong support of the Central Bank of Nigeria have successfully started an integrated dairy industry in Nigeria with the acquisition of the first batch of pregnant Jersey breed dairy cows from the USA. A sustainable dairy industry requires modern genetic cows.

This collaboration marks the start of increasing milk production and enhancing the dairy value chain in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...