Nigeria’s mining, steel sectors get int’l attention

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that Nigeria has started getting international attention for the mining and steel sector. He called for more funding for the sector and added that it was a veritable avenue in which Nigeria can avail itself of the great opportunities in the sector to diversify the nation’s economy from oil and gas. He harped on the need to make the sector more digitally compliant, adding that the ministry had moved from analogue record-keeping to digital with the support of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) in the area of license and others. The minister spoke during the presentation of the digital innovation in the Federal Government category for the year 2022.ng Awards won by the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), in Abuja. He said the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP) has produced commendable data results for which, he said, people had been now clamoring. He also said he had directed the DG of MCO to create a dedicated account so that they can report back to the federal government. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he reportedly gave to the sector. Adegbite said: “MCO needs a lot of funds for its development and there is no doubt that mines and steel is the way to diversify the country’s economy from dependence on oil and gas. “We are at the point now where we are beginning to get attention internationally for the mining sector. We thank the President and the government for the support given so far. “Our National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP) has produced fantastic data results for which people are now clamoring. I have directed the DG of MCO, Mr.Simon Nkon, to create a dedicated account so that we can report back to the federal government.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...